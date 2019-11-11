Poetry aplenty at Fort Gallery

Connie Braun and Susan McCaslin to offer poetry workshops and readings later in the month

Fort Gallery hosts a poetry reading, Nov. 22, at 7 p.m., with Connie Braun. (Fort Gallery/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

It’s a double whammy of poetry at Fort Gallery this November; the Fort Langley artist hub will first host a workshop on Saturday, Nov. 16th with Susan McCaslin.

McCaslin will explore some of the analogies and distinctions between the visual arts and poetry. This workshop is designed for both beginners as well as more experience writers.

“We shall start by discussing some older and modern poems written in response to paintings or other forms of visual art. Participants will then have the opportunity to draft their own short poems,” McCaslin said, which will be taken from the response to one or more of the pieces by the gallery’s exhibiting artist Russna Kaur.

“They will share their drafts in pairs, do some revision, receive feedback from the larger group, and read one or two of their poems beside the work of art that inspired them,” McCaslin continued.

Tickets are $60 and available at www.fortgallery.ca or at the gallery itself at 9048 Glover Rd.

Next, on Nov. 22 at 7 p.m., the gallery will host a poetry reading by Vancouver’s Connie Braun, which is also concurrent with the gallery’s current exhibition She was there for a while…

Braun is a university instructor and has published books of non-fiction, poetry chapbooks, and her academic and personal essay, poetry and reviews appear in various journals and anthologies.

In 2018, her poetry was commissioned for musical composition, and more of her published and new poems form a work by Canadian Composer Carol Ann Weaver.

The event is part of Fort Gallery’s 4th Friday community arts events and is free to the public.

Both poetry events come off of Fort Gallery’s annual Paint the Town Red fundraising gala, held Nov. 2 at the Fort Langley Community Hall.

The gala welcomed more than 60 people and raised just over $7,000 (minus expenses) for the gallery.

