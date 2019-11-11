Fort Gallery hosts a poetry reading, Nov. 22, at 7 p.m., with Connie Braun. (Fort Gallery/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Poetry aplenty at Fort Gallery

Connie Braun and Susan McCaslin to offer poetry workshops and readings later in the month

It’s a double whammy of poetry at Fort Gallery this November; the Fort Langley artist hub will first host a workshop on Saturday, Nov. 16th with Susan McCaslin.

McCaslin will explore some of the analogies and distinctions between the visual arts and poetry. This workshop is designed for both beginners as well as more experience writers.

“We shall start by discussing some older and modern poems written in response to paintings or other forms of visual art. Participants will then have the opportunity to draft their own short poems,” McCaslin said, which will be taken from the response to one or more of the pieces by the gallery’s exhibiting artist Russna Kaur.

“They will share their drafts in pairs, do some revision, receive feedback from the larger group, and read one or two of their poems beside the work of art that inspired them,” McCaslin continued.

Tickets are $60 and available at www.fortgallery.ca or at the gallery itself at 9048 Glover Rd.

Read More: Richmond artist takes over Fort Gallery…for a while…

Next, on Nov. 22 at 7 p.m., the gallery will host a poetry reading by Vancouver’s Connie Braun, which is also concurrent with the gallery’s current exhibition She was there for a while…

Braun is a university instructor and has published books of non-fiction, poetry chapbooks, and her academic and personal essay, poetry and reviews appear in various journals and anthologies.

In 2018, her poetry was commissioned for musical composition, and more of her published and new poems form a work by Canadian Composer Carol Ann Weaver.

The event is part of Fort Gallery’s 4th Friday community arts events and is free to the public.

Both poetry events come off of Fort Gallery’s annual Paint the Town Red fundraising gala, held Nov. 2 at the Fort Langley Community Hall.

The gala welcomed more than 60 people and raised just over $7,000 (minus expenses) for the gallery.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Previous story
Trooper’s co-founder Brian Smith earns first ever Fraser Valley Music Lifetime Achievement Award

Just Posted

Langley-based Spartans extend hockey winning streak to seven

Latest victory was a ‘real quality game’ coach said

Langley Secondary Saints clinch playoff spot

Langley running back Thomas wins MVP

Last remaining Centurion tank makes its journey ‘home’ to Aldergrove

Tank arrives in B.C. the day before Remembrance after a more than 4,500-kilometre transfer

Aldergrove takes time to remember

The legion will host its annual parade and ceremony on Nov. 11, starting at 10:40 a.m.

VIDEO: Giants drop game to Portland, 2-1, in nine-round shootout

After victory in Langley Friday, rematch sees G-Men fall to Winterhawks down south on Saturday night

VIDEO: Hong Kong police shoot protester, man set on fire

It was the second protester shot since the demonstrations began in early June

Lest we forget: Remembrance Day ceremonies around the Lower Mainland

This Remembrance Day marks 101 since the end of World War I

Canadians mark Remembrance Day this morning

This year exactly 101 years to the day after the end of the First World War

Devils strike early, hang on for 2-1 win over Canucks

Vancouver now 0-8-3 in last 11 games versus New Jersey

Last remaining Centurion tank from the Korean War arrives in B.C.

Tank arrived in Surrey the day before Remembrance after a more than 4,500-kilometre transfer

Zombie debt will haunt more Canadians as scourge of indebtedness rises: experts

Total debt per consumer has surged to $71,979 in the second quarter

Canada became home not only to war brides, but also to war grooms

Soldiers from other countries trained in Canada, fell for Canadian women and settled down post-war

Sportsnet apologizes for Don Cherry’s anti-immigrant comments

Outrage was building online on Sunday with many on Twitter calling for Cherry to be fired

B.C. VIEWS: Transportation options can be few

Frank Bucholtz is a columnist and former editor with Black Press Media

Most Read