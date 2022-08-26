Poop in the Park a fundraiser for Langley animal welfare

Three bands team up to host music event Saturday, Aug. 27

Note2Self along with Casual Jack and Time Machine are performing in Douglas Park Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, from 1 to 8 p.m.

Three bands are coming together to make some noise for charity.

Douglas Park will be filled with music Saturday, Aug. 27 from 1 to 8 p.m.

The public is invited to stop by for Poop in the Park, a facetioulsy named event for what organizers hope will be an annual fundraiser.

“We have three bands set up for the day playing two sets of music each,” said Chris Sigouin, the organizer and a musician.

On the bill are Note2Self, Casual Jack and Time Machine.

Sigouin noted that Time Machine is running the sound and donated use of the equipment for all the bands.

“Everything’s 100 per cent donated,” he said.

The music will be classic rock as far back as the ’60s to today.

“We’re all friends and have been playing music together over the last 30 years,” Sigouin explained.

During COVID shutdowns, there wasn’t much to do and there were no live performing opportunities so when society started to re-open, the bands talked about options.

“We just decide to see if we can do anything among ourselves,” he said.

They also decided they wanted a charity element and reached out to the Langley Animal Protection Society. People enjoying the music are asked to support the cause.

“We’re all animal lovers. Being a local charity, we wanted to get them involved,” Sigouin added.

People are welcome to bring their dogs leashed and of course, they are expected to clean up after them.

