Pugs dress up for Halloween

Members of Facebook group Fraser Valley Pugs gathered in Fort Langley to a networking event and raised money for Mission’s SAINT animal sanctuary. (Photos by Mary Freeman)

About 30 pugs dressed up in costumes were part of Fraser Valley Pugs fundraiser parade, which took place in Fort Langley’s Glover Road last week. The dog parade not only caught attention of the morning walkers, but also raised $400 for SAINTS Animal Sanctuary in Mission.

Families along with their pets walked to Fort Pub and Grill, and the pub owner “surprised” them with hot pizzas, shared Ashley Chersinoff, a local realtor, and founder of Fraser Valley Pugs. Chresinoff along with some attendees handed out candies to kids and spectators on their way to the pub.

Fort Pub and Grill also also donated $50 in gift cards towards the cause.

“There were tons of smiles from everyone,” Chresinoff said.

Post-parade the group enjoyed lunch at the Trading Post Eatery.

Chersinoff, said the event was successful and she wants to host more in the coming future.

“I am so thrilled that a little group I started just eight months ago has already made such a difference for people and animals.”

For more information on the group, people can visit https://m.facebook.com/groups/fraservalleypugs/.

