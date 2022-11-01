Members of Facebook group Fraser Valley Pugs gathered in Fort Langley to a networking event and raised money for Mission’s SAINT animal sanctuary. (Photos by Mary Freeman)

Members of Facebook group Fraser Valley Pugs gathered in Fort Langley to a networking event and raised money for Mission’s SAINT animal sanctuary. (Photos by Mary Freeman)

Pugs dress up for Halloween

Families helped a recently started club raise money for an animal sanctuary

About 30 pugs dressed up in costumes were part of Fraser Valley Pugs fundraiser parade, which took place in Fort Langley’s Glover Road last week. The dog parade not only caught attention of the morning walkers, but also raised $400 for SAINTS Animal Sanctuary in Mission.

Families along with their pets walked to Fort Pub and Grill, and the pub owner “surprised” them with hot pizzas, shared Ashley Chersinoff, a local realtor, and founder of Fraser Valley Pugs. Chresinoff along with some attendees handed out candies to kids and spectators on their way to the pub.

Fort Pub and Grill also also donated $50 in gift cards towards the cause.

“There were tons of smiles from everyone,” Chresinoff said.

Post-parade the group enjoyed lunch at the Trading Post Eatery.

Chersinoff, said the event was successful and she wants to host more in the coming future.

“I am so thrilled that a little group I started just eight months ago has already made such a difference for people and animals.”

For more information on the group, people can visit https://m.facebook.com/groups/fraservalleypugs/.

.

RELATED: Does your pet actually like wearing a Halloween costume?

READ MORE: Second escaped B.C. serval cat recovered after killing several ducks

.

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AnimalsDogsHalloween

 

Members of Facebook group Fraser Valley Pugs gathered in Fort Langley to a networking event and raised money for Mission’s SAINT animal sanctuary. (Photos by Mary Freeman)

Members of Facebook group Fraser Valley Pugs gathered in Fort Langley to a networking event and raised money for Mission’s SAINT animal sanctuary. (Photos by Mary Freeman)

Members of Facebook group Fraser Valley Pugs gathered in Fort Langley to a networking event and raised money for Mission’s SAINT animal sanctuary. (Photos by Mary Freeman)

Members of Facebook group Fraser Valley Pugs gathered in Fort Langley to a networking event and raised money for Mission’s SAINT animal sanctuary. (Photos by Mary Freeman)

Members of Facebook group Fraser Valley Pugs gathered in Fort Langley to a networking event and raised money for Mission’s SAINT animal sanctuary. (Photos by Mary Freeman)

Members of Facebook group Fraser Valley Pugs gathered in Fort Langley to a networking event and raised money for Mission’s SAINT animal sanctuary. (Photos by Mary Freeman)

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Amazon Music expands catalog to 100M songs for members

Just Posted

Members of Facebook group Fraser Valley Pugs gathered in Fort Langley to a networking event and raised money for Mission’s SAINT animal sanctuary. (Photos by Mary Freeman)
Pugs dress up for Halloween

Doyeon Lee, 9, and mom Jiaye Son took part in the ‘Hi Neighbour’ gourd painting event at the Willoughby park picnic shelter on Saturday, Oct. 29, one of a series of United Way-backed events designed to bring people together to make connections. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: ‘Hi Neighbour Willoughby’ brings people together

Breanne and Jordan Allarie are amongst the final 100 competing in a dance competition hosted by Michael Buble. Their video is currently ranked #1, but they need more votes to hold the top spot. Voting ends Friday, Nov. 4. (Special to Langley Advance TImes)
Langley couple at forefront of Michael Buble dance contest

Langley couple Ralph and Jan Janzen won a maxmillions prize of $1 million from the Friday, Oct. 14 Lotto Max draw. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley couple treating family to Disney trip after winning $1 million from Lotto Max