Radio play brought alive on Langley stage for one night only

Thought of starting the Halloween season with a little light-hearted entertainment that includes suspense, murder, and a buffet dinner?

Pull out the best 1940s costume in the closet, and suit up for a little dinner theatre presented by the Bard in the Valley (BIV) troupe.

For the third year running, BIV performs a radio play live on stage at the Langley Events Centre on Thursday, Oct. 18.

This year’s production is After The Thin Man. This Halloween event is, once again, created by BIV and sponsored by the Township of Langley.

This fun, suspense-filled play will be served up with a buffet dinner, said BIV president Diane Gendron.

“This 1940 radio play will take people back to an era when families sat in their living rooms in front of their radios listening to tales being masterfully and magically sent to them over the air waves,” said Gendron, who is also producer of these annual plays.

“One of the exciting things about our production is that the sound effects are live. Audiences get to watch as the foley artists (the people who created the sound effects for early radio) create the sound effects right there onstage.”

There’s dinner, suspense, live music, and lots of fun as the five actors voice the 26 characters, the keyboard artist adds the atmospheric music and the foley artists create their magic, she explained.

The actors in this fun production are Ken Boyd, Jacq Ainsworth, Shawn McGrory, Jim Garnett, Shane Rochon, Mathew Strauss, and Diane Gendron – with support from Ron Williams and Pam Rochon.

Tickets are $43.75 and available on the Township of Langley’s website where you will login, register, and then purchase tickets. Or call 604-532-3500 to book tickets.

Doors open at 6 p.m.

Audience members are invited to dress in 1940s costumes.