Radio play brought alive on Langley stage for one night only

For the third year running, Bard in the Valley presents a unique dinner theatre experience.

Thought of starting the Halloween season with a little light-hearted entertainment that includes suspense, murder, and a buffet dinner?

Pull out the best 1940s costume in the closet, and suit up for a little dinner theatre presented by the Bard in the Valley (BIV) troupe.

For the third year running, BIV performs a radio play live on stage at the Langley Events Centre on Thursday, Oct. 18.

This year’s production is After The Thin Man. This Halloween event is, once again, created by BIV and sponsored by the Township of Langley.

This fun, suspense-filled play will be served up with a buffet dinner, said BIV president Diane Gendron.

“This 1940 radio play will take people back to an era when families sat in their living rooms in front of their radios listening to tales being masterfully and magically sent to them over the air waves,” said Gendron, who is also producer of these annual plays.

“One of the exciting things about our production is that the sound effects are live. Audiences get to watch as the foley artists (the people who created the sound effects for early radio) create the sound effects right there onstage.”

There’s dinner, suspense, live music, and lots of fun as the five actors voice the 26 characters, the keyboard artist adds the atmospheric music and the foley artists create their magic, she explained.

The actors in this fun production are Ken Boyd, Jacq Ainsworth, Shawn McGrory, Jim Garnett, Shane Rochon, Mathew Strauss, and Diane Gendron – with support from Ron Williams and Pam Rochon.

Tickets are $43.75 and available on the Township of Langley’s website where you will login, register, and then purchase tickets. Or call 604-532-3500 to book tickets.

Doors open at 6 p.m.

Audience members are invited to dress in 1940s costumes.

Previous story
VIDEO: Local country musician has huge month

Just Posted

Council candidates talk transportation, trees and more in front of packed house

More than 200 people turned out for Township all-candidates meeting in Fort Langley

BC Ferries wants five new ships

Sights set on Canadian shipyards to build vessels for local routes

VIDEO: Local country musician has huge month

JoJo is up for a series of awards, releasing a new single, busy recording, and hitting the road.

Langley Mustangs get tips from Lions players

A trio of the BC team’s members offered advice and signed autographs.

Trustee candidates quizzed on teacher rentention, enrolment and SOGI

Thursday night all-candidates meeting in Fort Langley drew 200 people to community hall

Fashion Fridays: Skincare on the go

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

B.C. tent city campers break into empty elementary for ‘Schoolhouse Squat’

Homeless camp residents and supporters in Nanaimo announce they’ve ‘claimed’ school

Reversing overdoses, saving lives: How an overdose prevention site stops fatalities amid the opioid crisis

Campbell River overdose prevention site has reversed 19 overdoses since 2017 – AIDS Vancouver Island

Construction on Gordie Howe International Bridge officially underway

Trudeau says key link between Canada and the United States is officially underway

3 Lower Mainland homicides in 24 hours unrelated: police

Investigations have been opened after three people killed in Mission, Richmond and Chilliwack

Activists mount protest outside B.C. pig slaughterhouse

Protestors quickly disperse after call to RCMP reporting trespassing

Canadians voted for a carbon tax, Trudeau says as provincial blowback grows

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister said he was backing off because he could not get Ottawa to promise it wouldn’t force Manitoba to raise the price

Handling of high drivers, border crossers still being ironed out, officials say

Two provinces have not signed funding deals to train officers on detecting drivers who are high

PNE ‘Fright Nights’ are fun for Surrey-based director of horror films

No question, ‘quiet’ Gigi Saul Guerrero loves to scare people

Most Read