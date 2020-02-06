Jose Franch-Ballester performs at Langley Community Music School’s Concerts Café Classico Sunday afternoon series on Feb. 16. (Tawnya Wood/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Renowned clarinetist, Jose Franch-Ballester, takes the Rose Gellert Hall stage, Feb 16

His performance is part of Langley Community Music School’s Concerts Café Classico series.

Langley Community Music School (LCMS) is welcoming multi-award-winning clarinetist, Jose Franch-Ballester, and Canadian pianist, Scott Meek, to the Rose Gellert Hall for another installment of the Concerts Café Classico Sunday afternoon series.

On Sunday, Feb. 16, at 2:30 p.m., Franch-Ballester will perform for the very first time in Langley.

Born in Moncofa, Spain into a family of clarinetists and Zarzuela singers, Franch-Ballester knew he wanted to become a musician when he began performing in a wind band in his hometown.

“Since the age of nine I couldn’t see myself doing another thing,” the clarinetist recalled. “I always wanted to be a musician. Music makes me happy and fulfills my life.”

Heralded for his “technical wizardry and tireless enthusiasm,” Franch-Ballester is often considered one of the finest classical soloists and chamber music artists of his generation.

Meek’s piano career has earned him countless competition titles and prizes, not to mention soloist performances with the Edmonton, Toronto, and Winnipeg Symphony Orchestras.

The duo look forward to sharing a varied and eclectic program that ranges from Brahms Sonata to the lighter Sonata by French composer Francis Poulenc.

Also on the program are the melodies of Cahuzac’s Cantilene, as well as the energetic Klezmer Dreams by Kovacs.

LCMS’ Concerts Café Classico Sunday afternoon series includes a pre-concert conversation with the musicians, hosted by LCMS Artistic Director, Elizabeth Bergmann.

READ MORE:Concerts Cafe Classico returns to Langley Community Music School

“Jose Franch-Ballester and pianist Scott Meek will present a program that highlights the many tonal qualities and possibilities of the clarinet through the rich and beautiful Brahms Sonata No. 1,” said Bergmann. “Jose is an enthusiastic musician who plays with incredible conviction and passion, which I am sure our audience will thoroughly enjoy.”

There will be a short break with complimentary coffee, tea, and refreshments before the performance from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Tickets for the Franch-Ballester concert are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors, and $10 for students.

Call the box office at 604-534-2848 or visit langleymusic.com to purchase tickets.

The Rose Gellert Hall is located at 4899 207 St.

