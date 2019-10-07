Richmond artist takes over Fort Gallery… for a while…

Russna Kaur’s exhibition She was there for a while… runs Oct. 17 to Nov. 17

Richmond-based artist Russna Kaur is having her worked featured at Fort Galley for the next month; She was there for a while… opens Oct. 17 and runs until Nov. 17.

Kaur will treat the entire gallery as her work space, creating an immersive environment by painting over the walls, floor, and ceiling.

“The space is quite intimate, which I’ll be taking advantage of and painting the room itself; then put my paintings on top of that so it will be a painting on top of a painting,” Kaur explained. “It’s a challenge keeping the walls simple enough that is doesn’t take away from the paintings but to make it have enough sense to even be there.”

Kaur’s paintings are aimed at challenging expectations placed on her as a Canadian-Punjabi woman growing up in the South Asian community of Brampton, Ontario.

Through these visually abstract paintings, the recent Emily Carr graduate explores themes of cultural identity, gender roles and painting as an act of empowering self-expression – claiming a recent re-connection with her home as a major influence.

The title refers both to her adolescence and a nod to the fact her exhibition will take over the gallery for an extended period of time.

An opening reception will be held Oct. 18, 7 to 9 p.m., which will include an artist talk by Kaur and a performance by artist Fadwa Bouziane.

Kaur added that a video interview will also be playing at the gallery throughout the exhibition to build on the exhibition and her process.

For more information on Kaur and her upcoming exhibition, people can visit www.fortgallery.ca.

Fort Gallery’s hours are Wednesday to Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. at 9048 Glover Rd, in Fort Langley.

