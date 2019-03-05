Canadian singer-songwriter Serena Ryder is among the headliners at the inaugural Squamish Constellation Festival. The lineup for the reincarnation of the Squamish Valley Music Festival, cancelled in 2016, was announced Tuesday morning. (Wikimedia Commons)

Serena Ryder, Bahamas headline Squamish Constellation music fest

The event takes place at Hendrickson Field in Squamish on July 26-28

Canadian singer-songwriter Serena Ryder is among the headliners at the inaugural Squamish Constellation Festival.

The lineup for the reincarnation of the Squamish Valley Music Festival, cancelled in 2016, was announced Tuesday morning. The three-day, two-stage event takes place at Hendrickson Field in Squamish on July 26-28.

READ MORE: New music festival to launch this summer in Squamish

Also among the more than 40 acts are the Bahamas, Half Moon Run, A Tribe Called Red, Dear Rouge, and even Fred Penner.

The event runs during the daytime only, but anyone wanting to camp out will be able to through festival partners. Organizers are also aiming to keep the event smaller than its predecessor, with 7,500 people a day, at least for now.

On top of the music, there will also be an artist hub with many different crafts, local craft brews and an assortment of food trucks.

Tickets go on sale on Friday.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Smokey Robinson remembers Aretha Franklin at tribute concert

Just Posted

LETTER: Langley artist muses about longtime local newspaper

The Langley Advance and Langley Times were amalgamated March 1, 2019.

LETTER: Langley retiree critical of workplace cruelty

Watching four friends be fired in a callous manner has a local woman questioning modern business.

Fraser Valley auction to help feed Syrians and South Sudanese

Beef and dairy breeds being accepted as donations for annual charitable event

Murdered man’s memorial car show moves to Aldergrove

The annual Bradley McPherson Memorial Show & Shine will be hosted at the Twilight Drive-In lot.

VIDEO: Langley Rivermen aim for playoff sweep

Team takes 3-0 series lead over Chilliwack

Harbour seal found on Vancouver beach with 23 shotgun pellets in face

The seal was seriously injured by birdshot, now in treatment at the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre

MP calls for federal review after B.C. serial killer downgraded to medium-security prison

Cody Legebokoff, found guilty in the deaths of four women, has been transferred to a facility in Ontario

Bus that replaced Greyhound not following licence requirements

Rider Express is required to run daily service from Calgary to Vancouver but only provides weekly

Abbotsford officer injured in Burnaby hit-and-run now home recovering

Other officer injured in crash on Monday is still in hospital

Trudeau hunkers down in Ottawa after second minister resigns over SNC-Lavalin

He cancelled his scheduled visit to Regina today

Serena Ryder, Bahamas headline Squamish Constellation music fest

The event takes place at Hendrickson Field in Squamish on July 26-28

Man wanted on 9 B.C.-wide warrants calls police to change address

Stevie Ziko calls Abbotsford Police using phone linked to fraudulent car purchases

B.C.’s natural gas taxes deter new investment, study says

Fifth highest among energy producing regions in North America

Soccer club knew about suspended B.C. coach’s past, says ex-member

Former Coastal coach refutes club’s claim that it was unaware of fellow coach’s ‘inappropriate conduct’

Most Read