Shane Rochon is the founder of the Siloam Theatre Festival. Submitted photo Shane Rochon is the founder of the Siloam Theatre Festival. Submitted photo

Siloam Theatre Festival looking for playwrights

Siloam Theatre Festival runs at the Langley Playhouse from July 25 to Aug. 3.

Local playwrights are invited to submit their new and original works for the second annual Siloam Theatre Festival happening this summer in Langley.

The festival starts on July 25, and play submissions are being accepted until March 15.

READ MORE: ‘Homemade, homegrown’ theatre festival launches in Langley

“The turnout last year was beyond expectations. We wanted to start small and see how it grows. There were three submissions in total. A dark comedy, a medieval farce and a fantasy-fairy tale twist for all ages. There was a tremendous amount of support from patrons, both young and young-at-heart. It was obvious that we needed to have a second round this summer, extending the festival for an additional three days,” explained Shane Rochon, festival founder.

Rochon explained he got the idea for the festival in 2011, when he submitted his own work to the Vancouver International Fringe Festival. He said it was challenging to coordinate details and market his show on-site, since all of his supporters lived near him in the Langley area.

So he pitched the idea to the Langley Players, and it took off.

“This is a great opportunity because it links local playwrights with the local community theatre. It promotes growth and camaraderie. Our desire is to familiarize the local talent with the local community theatre culture as well as provide an opportunity for the community and the local talent to discover one another,” Rochon added.

How it Works:

Playwrights must submit title of play, playwright name, number of characters (no solo acts), brief plot line, technical details, genre, and bio.

The play should be between 50 and 90 minutes, and if accepted, a $100 entry fee will be due.

Each actor must pay a $20 membership fee, and the playwright will receive 70 per cent of total profit from individual ticket sales.

Playwrights can expect to have four showings of their production, and all projects are reviewed by a committee.

Playwrights are responsible for own rehearsal space, director, stage manager, and props.

Play submissions are being accepted until March 15, and more information and submission forms are available by contacting: Shane Rochon: vice-president@langleyplayers.com.

