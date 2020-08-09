FIE - In this Aug. 28, 2018, file photo, Simon Cowell arrives at the “America’s Got Talent” Season 13 Week 3 red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Cowell broke his back Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, while testing his new electric bicycle at his home in California. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

Simon Cowell breaks his back falling from electric bike

Incident happened at his home in California

MALIBU, Calif. — Simon Cowell broke his back Saturday while testing his new electric bicycle at his home in California.

Cowell was expected to have surgery Saturday evening, according to a spokesperson for the entertainment mogul. Cowell fell off the bike while in the courtyard with his family at his house in Malibu. He was taken to a hospital and was said to be under observation and doing fine.

Cowell created “America’s Got Talent” and serves as a judge on the show. He has also been the judge on “Britain’s Got Talent,” “The X Factor” and “American Idol.”

READ MORE: VIDEO: B.C. ‘escapologist’ stuns judges on Britain’s Got Talent

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

EntertainmentMovies and TV

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Opening night lineup for online Roots & Blues festival released

Just Posted

Otter Co-op expands to North Vancouver brewery and Abbotsford pub

Aldergrove-borne enterprise delves into hospitality realm with three new Angry Otter liquor stores

LETTER: Pandemic doubles food containers littering on Fort Langley street

A local walker has noticed a substantial increase in litter in her neighbourhood

LETTER: More traffic enforcement needed in Fort Langley, one resident pleads

Irresponsible drivers using the village and surrounding area as circuit – says Fort advocate

Group of Langley co-workers wins $145K with Lotto Max

Everyone was on days off when they heard the news they’d won the lottery

T-Rex earns big bids at Langley dino auction

More than 500 dino-themed items sold to buyers from across North America

QUIZ: Do you know the truth?

In what has been described as a post-truth era, how much do you know about truth and lies?

Simon Cowell breaks his back falling from electric bike

Incident happened at his home in California

VIDEO: Internet famous Yukon-based bhangra dancer explores Vancouver Island

Gurdeep Pandher spreads joy through dance, forms cross-cultural connections amid pandemic

Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

On any given day of the year, there are several strange, silly or serious holidays to observe

Fraser Valley Bandits advance to CEBL Championship Game

Bandits post comeback 76-75 win over Hamilton Honey Badgers in Saturday’s semifinal

IHIT on scene of suspicious early-morning fire on rural Mission property

Entrance to Gunn Avenue property cordoned off while investigation takes place, updates coming

Moving on: Tanev scores 11 seconds into OT as Canucks oust Wild

Vancouver beats Minnesota 5-4 to move into first round of NHL playoffs

FURTHER UPDATE: Body removed from Maple Ridge hotel after large police presence

A large contingent of Mounties were at the Art Infiniti Hotel Friday afternoon and evening

Gene editing debate takes root with organic broccoli, new UBC research shows

Broccoli is one of the best-known vegetables with origins in this scientific haze

Most Read