Singers serenade Langley with classic tunes

The Yes’m Quartet took to the streets of downtown Langley City Friday to serenade passerby – and practice for a major upcoming singing competition.

The Yes’m Quartet – lead Louise VanNoort, baritone Patti Thorpe, bass Nancy Stewart, and tenor Joyce Gram – are also members of the 60-woman Westcoast Harmony Chorus.

Comprised of singers aged 13 to 80-plus, the chorus is heading to St. Louis in October to take part in the Sweet Adelines International Convention and Competition.

Performing in public is a great way to prepare for such a big competition, whether in a small barbershop-style quartet like Yes’m, or as a larger group.

It gives the singers a chance to deal with live audiences, and to “deliver character,” said Thorpe.

“It’s not just the music,” she explained, but the physical delivery.

It’s the second time Yes’m has sung in downtown Langley.