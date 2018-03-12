Square dance fun in Aldergrove

The Guys ’n’ Gals Square Dance club is holding their annual Tyler Cotton Tail Dance on Saturday, April 7, 5-11 p.m. at the Aldergrove OAP Hall.
The Tyler Cotton Tail Dance features a social and square dancing with Caller and DJ Tyler Wagner. Come out and have fun dancing with your friends and your “bunny”.
Doors open 5 p.m., pot luck supper is at 6 p.m., dance begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are only $8 each. For information and tickets call “Busy Bunny” (Darlene) 604-358-2841, and for queries about what food to bring, call Pauline 604-722-2874.
Guys ’n’ Gals Square Dance Club still have their regular dances on Sunday afternoons at the OAP Hall, 3015-273 St., Aldergrove from 1-4 p.m. with dancing from 1-2:15 p.m., a break from 2:15-2:30 p.m., followed by Coaches Corner 2:30-4 p.m. for beginners and learn mainstream and plus in Main hall. with Tyler Wagner and Wendy Krueger as caller/teachers. For information call Busy Bee 604-358-2841.
The current season will end on Sunday, June 17, and that Sunday it is a free dance to people that would like to try square dancing.
Guys ’n’ Gals Square Dance Club will start a new season on Sunday, Sept. 9, and will be starting a beginner classes again in September. Talk to your friends over summer and bring them out — the dances are free for the first timers and everyone will have fun learning to dance with their friends.