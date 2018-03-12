Caller and DJ Tyler Wagner hosts the “Tyler Cotton Tail Dance” social and square dancing on Saturday, April 7, at the Aldergrove OAP Hall.

Square dance fun in Aldergrove

Guys ’n’ Gals Square Dance club holds annual Tyler Cotton Tail Dance April 7

The Guys ’n’ Gals Square Dance club is holding their annual Tyler Cotton Tail Dance on Saturday, April 7, 5-11 p.m. at the Aldergrove OAP Hall.

The Tyler Cotton Tail Dance features a social and square dancing with Caller and DJ Tyler Wagner. Come out and have fun dancing with your friends and your “bunny”.

Doors open 5 p.m., pot luck supper is at 6 p.m., dance begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are only $8 each. For information and tickets call “Busy Bunny” (Darlene) 604-358-2841, and for queries about what food to bring, call Pauline 604-722-2874.

Guys ’n’ Gals Square Dance Club still have their regular dances on Sunday afternoons at the OAP Hall, 3015-273 St., Aldergrove from 1-4 p.m. with dancing from 1-2:15 p.m., a break from 2:15-2:30 p.m., followed by Coaches Corner 2:30-4 p.m. for beginners and learn mainstream and plus in Main hall. with Tyler Wagner and Wendy Krueger as caller/teachers. For information call Busy Bee 604-358-2841.

The current season will end on Sunday, June 17, and that Sunday it is a free dance to people that would like to try square dancing.

Guys ’n’ Gals Square Dance Club will start a new season on Sunday, Sept. 9, and will be starting a beginner classes again in September. Talk to your friends over summer and bring them out — the dances are free for the first timers and everyone will have fun learning to dance with their friends.

