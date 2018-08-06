Star Calendar

Prism, with special guest Spirit, Thursday, Sept. 13 at the Chief Sepass Theatre, 9096 Trattle Street, Fort Langley.

Upcoming events and activites in Aldergrove and area

Led Zepagain – tribute to Led Zeppelin, Thursday, Aug. 17 at Hub International Theatre, Chilliwack Cultural Centre. Tickets $42.50, available at Centre Box Office. Charge by phone at 604-391-7469 or online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca.

Rise Against – with guests Pierce The Veil and White Lung, Thursday, Sept. 14, 7:30 p.m. at Abbotsford Centre. GA floor, reserved seating, all ages. Tickets $51.75, $61.75, $67.25, charge by phone 1-855-985-5000. www.livenation.com

Fraser Valley Rock and Gem Club Annual Show and Sale – Saturday, Sept. 15, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and on Sunday, Sept. 16, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Old Age Pensioners Hall, 3015 273rd St., Aldergrove. Dealers in rocks, crystals, minerals, gem stones and lapidary supplies. Silent Auction. Admission by Donation. Info: Rozalia Brown 604-794-7296.

Someone Like You – The Adele Songbook as performed Bykatie Markham on Thursday, Sept. 13 at Blue Frog Studios in White Rock. Tickets $47.50 available from Blue Frog Studios. Charge online at www.bluefrogstudios.ca.

Harlem Globetrotters – Saturday, Dec. 8, 1 and 6 p.m. shows at Abbotsford Centre. Tickets $22-$115 available at www.ticketmaster.ca. Charge by Phone 1-855-985-5000.

Jimmy Rankin – Saturday, Nov. 3 at Blue Frog Studios in White Rock. Tickets $45, available from Blue Frog Studios. Charge online at www.bluefrogstudios.ca.

Prism – with special guest Spirit, Thursday, Sept. 13 at the Chief Sepass Theatre, 9096 Trattle Street, Fort Langley. Tickets $55 at all Ticketmaster locations. Charge by phone at 1-855-955-5000or online at www.ticketmaster.ca.

Tim Hicks – with guests Tebey and Andrew Hyatt, Friday, Nov. 30, 7:30 p.m. at Abbotsford Centre. Tickets $30.50-$46 available at www.livenation.com Charge by Phone 1-855-985-5000.

Three Days Grace – with guests Nothing More and Bad Wolves, Friday, Dec. 14, 7:30 p.m. at Abbotsford Centre. Tickets $40-$74.50 available at www.livenation.com. Charge by Phone 1-855-985-5000.

Completely Creedence – the hits of CCR, Friday, Oct. 6 at Arts Centre & Theatre, Maple Ridge. Tickets $42.50 at the Arts Centre & Theatre Box Office. Charge by phone at 604-476-2787 or online at www.theactmapleridge.org.

Foreigner with guests Honeymoon Suite, Sunday, Oct. 22, 7 p.m. at Abbotsford Centre. Tickets (incl. GST) $89.50, $79.50, $69.50, $59.50. Charge by Phone 1-855-985-5000

Alcoholics Anonymous – see website: www.district43aa.org or phone 604-533-2600.

Housing Counselling for Seniors – Trained Volunteer Housing Counsellors are available Wednesdays, 1:30-3:30 p.m. at Langley Senior Resources & Recreation Centre, 20605 – 51B Ave. Book an appt. at 604-530-3020, ext 305. Drop-ins also welcome. Information regarding rental housing in the Langley area.

Friday Night Dances – 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Live bands. Come for fun, friendship and exercise to Abbotsford Social Activity Ass’n., 33889 Essendene St., Abbotsford. See website: abbysocialactivityassoc.com

South Fraser Community Band – intermediate band looking for new members (Surrey-White Rock-Langley-Aldergrove-Abbotsford). Meet in music room, Elgin Park Secondary School, 13484 – 24 Ave., Surrey. Rehearsals Thursday evenings 7:45-9:45 p.m. Info: President Bob Butula at 604-502-0456.

Conversation Circles – at Aldergrove Library. If you are learning English and want to practice speaking with other people then join us for weekly guided discussions. Held in partnership with Langley Community Services Society. Please pre-register. Thursdays, ongoing, 10 a.m. – noon.

Langley Amateur Radio Association – meetings held second Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at Douglas Recreation Centre, 20550 Douglas Cres. in the City of Langley. See website www.lngara.com for info.

TOPS – Take Off Pounds Sensibly – a non profit weight loss support group. Meeting Monday night and Tuesday morning in Aldergrove. Info: Susan at 604-856-1138 or Lynda at 604-856-8014.

Port Kells Art Club Classes – every Monday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with general meetings third Monday of each month at 1 p.m. New members all levels of experience welcome. Annual membership $30. Club exhibits three to four times per year. Located at 20701 Fraser Hwy. in Langley. Info: Linda Hamilton at 604-287-6799.

Aldergrove Veterans & Seniors 55+ Drop In Centre – join us at 27247 Fraser Hwy. We prepare a full, hot, home cooked meal including tea, coffee and dessert which we start serving at 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., followed by games. Great place to meet new people, drop in for a coffee to see what we are all about. Open 10 a.m., Tuesday to Friday.

Connect Now Aldergrove – business networking group meets fourth Wednesday of each month, 11:15 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Aldergrove White Spot Restaurant, 3070 – 264 St. Reservations required. See website: https://www.connectnowbusinessnetwork.com/events/#!event/2016/3/23/connect-now-aldergrove

ESL Classes – free English as a second language classes every Tuesday, 7-8:30 p.m. at St. Dunstan’s Anglican Church, 2035 – 264 St. All are welcome, no charge. Info: 604-856-5393.

Carpet Bowling – at the Aldergrove OAP Hall, 3015 – 273 Street, on Thursdays, 1:30 p.m. Cost per person is $1.

Partners Bridge – every Friday except second Friday of each month, 7 p.m. at Aldergrove OAP Hall, 3015 – 273 St. Newcomers welcome. Cost $2. Info: 604-607-0504.

Square Dance Classes – Sundays at 12:30 p.m. at the Aldergrove OAP Hall, Fraser Hwy. at 273 Street. Singles and couples welcome, free admission, first three dances no experience. Info: call Tyler, 604-590-9039.

Singalong Songfests – join in or listen while the Autumn-Tones celebrate “the old tunes” with singalongs in Abbotsford, Mondays, 1-3 p.m. All ages, genders and ethnicities welcome. Song lyrics are provided. Instruments invited at the ASAA Drop-in Centre, on Cyril St, Abbotsford. Info: Ed 604-853-8624.

Aldergrove Toastmasters Leaders Club – meet the first and third Monday of each month from 6:45 to 8 p.m., upstairs room on the far right, 26245 – 28 Ave., Aldergrove. Info: president Millie McConnell, 604-825-3334.

Yoga in the Country – at Jubilee Community Hall, 7989 Bradner Rd. Abbotsford, Tuesday evenings from 7:30 to 8:30. All levels welcome. Drop in fee $6 per session, bring a yoga mat. Certified instructors.

Glen Valley Watershed Society – Is the future of our local streams health important to you? Join a group of interesting, passionate people that are looking for others with the same interests in NE Langley/NW Abbotsford – to protect our waterways to ensure a healthy environment. Info: Lisa at stewardship@leps.bc.ca

Aldergrove Toastmasters – meets every Monday, 7 p.m. at Aldergrove Community Secondary School in room 125. Boost your self confidence; become a better speaker and have fun. Info: Vicki Austad, 604-856-5970.

Volunteer Drivers Needed – to help seniors. No special insurance needed. Kilometres reimbursed. Call Janice at 604-530-3020 Ext 302.

Aldergrove Art Club – join our friendly group every Wednesday from 1-4 p.m. at the OAP Hall, 3015 – 273 St., Aldergrove. Info: Laurie at 604-856-6990 or Sheila at 604-539-0225.

People in Pain Network – non-profit organization which assists people living with all types of chronic pain. A new, free Fraser Valley support group at Aldergrove’s Seventh-Day Adventist Church, on the third Tuesday each month from 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon at 26245 – 28 Ave., Aldergrove. Info: Dick e-mail at dick@pipain.com, or 604-928-0486.

Classics Book Club – Join the lively discussion at this new book club and get acquainted with the great books of world literature. Meets on the first Wednesday of every month, 7 p.m. at Murrayville Library. Coffee provided.

Fort Langley Library Knitting Circle – Wednesdays, 1-4 p.m. Drop-in. Bring your knitting to the library and enjoy the companionship of working with others on your project. Beginners welcome. Info: www.fvrl.bc.ca

Fraser Health Crisis Line – recruiting volunteers to provide assistance to people who are experiencing emotional distress. No previous experience is needed as extensive training and ongoing support is provided. Visit website www.options.bc.ca and follow the link for the Crisis Line.

Post Abortion Healing Services – for post abortion healing support, please contact Tanya at Your Pregnancy Options, Aldergrove – info@yourpregnancyoptions.ca, 604-856-9151, www.yourpregnancyoptions.ca

Langley Amateur Radio Association — meets first Thursday of month at 7 p.m. at Brookswood Firehall #5, 20355 32nd Ave., Langley. Coffee and sweets provided. Info, email: Don dondee@shaw.ca