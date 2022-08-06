Summertime versions of Langley’s popular Grave Tales and Hidden Histories tours offered

Limited spots are available for the tours on Aug. 13 and 20

Aman Johal, a Fort Langley National Historic Site interpreter, took guests around the village telling ghost stories during a Grave Tales tour a few years ago. (Langley Advance Times files)

A summertime version of Grave Tales allows adults to enjoy a scary trek around Fort Langley on Aug. 13.

A week later, the historic site is offering its Hidden Histories walking tour.

The popular Grave Tales typically occurs close to Halloween and typically sells out soon after tickets go on sale.

The historic site is adding back more and more events, including the two events which allow participants to follow award-winning interpretive guides through the historic streets and buildings of village on a warm summer evening.

The three-hour adult-only Grave Tales tour begins at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13.

For visitors who want a less spine-chilling experience, they can participate in the three-hour adult-only Hidden Histories tour the following week, on Saturday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m., and learn how Fort Langley evolved from a Hudson’s Bay Company trading post to the bustling riverfront community it is today.

Tickets for each of the three-hour tours are $30.75 (including taxes), and people must register in advance because there are limited spots available. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.pc.gc.ca/en/lhn-nhs/bc/langley/activ/calendrier-calendar.

Email gravetales-Histoiresdoutre-tombe@pc.gc.ca and include which tour you are interested in, your name, number of people in your party, and phone number. Participants will receive a call within three business days to confirm their spot and make payment.

These two tours are offered in English. Adult tours are 18 and older only. The tours will be outdoors so participants are advised to dress appropriately for the weather and to wear proper footwear to walk around Fort Langley.

