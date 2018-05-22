Tall ships return to Blaine in June

The vessels Lady Washington and Hawaiian Chieftain offer ‘a glimpse into our historic past’

Free deck tours and sailing excursions are part of another visit to Blaine by a pair of so-called “tall ships.”

The vessels Lady Washington and Hawaiian Chieftain will return to Blaine Harbor Marina from June 1 to 5, as part of their yearly schedule in the Pacific.

The ships are operated by the Aberdeen-based nonprofit Grays Harbor Historical Seaport.

“On weekdays, schools can reserve a trip aboard the tall ships for the Historical Seaport’s one-of-a-kind maritime heritage field trip Voyage of Explorers,” says a press advisory. “On weekends the tall ships are open to the general public for ticketed Adventure Sail, Battle Sail, and Evening Sail events.

“For the seasickness-prone but curious, stationary dockside vessel tours are available Tuesday to Sunday for a $5 suggested donation. The boats can also be chartered for private events including weddings and workplace team builders.”

Launched in 1989 in Aberdeen, WA, Lady Washington is the official ambassador of the state of Washington and a replica of the original vessel of the same name, which was the first American ship to make landfall on the West Coast. The steel-hulled Hawaiian Chieftain, meanwhile, was launched in 1988 in Lahaina, Hawaii.

“Together they are among the most active tall ships in America, visiting approximately 40 ports each year,” says the advisory. “The tall ships offer a glimpse into our historic past, introducing people of all ages to the sights and sounds of 18th and 19th century maritime life.”

A second visit to Blaine is planned from Aug. 4 to 6.

For tickets and more details, visit historicalseaport.org, or call 1-800-200-5239. The marina is located at 235 Marine Drive in Blaine.