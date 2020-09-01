Aldergrove Fair is promoting BC Fair’s Buy BC colouring contest. (Buy BC/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

The Aldergrove Fair joins province-wide colouring contest to support Buy BC

Contests aims to educate children on the importance of agriculture and buying local products

The Aldergrove Fair is joining more than a dozen agricultural fairs and exhibitions around British Columbia for a colouring contest to wrap up the summer.

Together with the British Columbia Association of Agricultural Fairs and Exhibitions (BC Fairs) and the Ministry of Agriculture’s Buy BC program, Karen Long, Aldergrove Fair Executive Director, said this will be a fun way to encourage families to learn more about Buy BC, win prizes, and maybe even see their child be named the “best colourer” in the province.

“There are prizes to be won from our local fair for first, second, and third place in each age category along with prizes provided by BC Fairs, and the first place winners will be entered into a province-wide competition for a chance to win even more,” Long explained.

READ MORE: Antique tractor pull draws a crowd near Fort Langley

Age categories are six-years-old and under, and seven to 12-years old. There are eight colouring pages – four for each age group – to choose from and all of them are agriculture-themed.

To enter, visit https://virtual.aldergrovefair.ca/buybccolouringcontest/, download a colouring sheet, and submit it by email to info@aldergrovefair.ca by noon on Sept. 7 to enter.

Buy BC promotes a wide range of agriculture, food and beverage products that aim to support B.C. producers and the local economy.

Full details can be found at https://bcfairs.ca/buybc.

