The Circus is coming to Aldergrove

Great Benjamins Circus is coming to thrill fans of high-wire derring-do in Aldergrove in May

The Great Benjamins Circus is coming to thrill fans of high-wire derring-do in Aldergrove in May.

This third-generation circus, originating from Mexico and the US, delights crowds of all ages with thrills under a big top.

The Great Benjamins Circus does not have live animal acts, except for their beloved dancing dogs.

Among the collection of human acrobatics and daredevilry are the famed human cannonball and a motorcycle stunt that has two riders defying gravity inside a metal sphere.

Clowns will cavort and jugglers will juggle, for your pleasure.

Each performance is 90 minutes.

The Great Benjamins Circus arrives Friday, May 4 at the site of the former Aldergrove Centre Mall on 272 Street for six performances that weekend.

Performance times are 7 p.m. every night from Friday through Monday, May 4-7, with two matinee performances set for Saturday and Sunday, May 5-6, at 4:30 p.m. Doors open one hour prior to the shows.

If purchased in advance on-line, ticket prices are $20 adult and $14 child, and a family pass for two adults and three children is $49.99. The price of four ringside seats is $79.99.

Children under age two are always admitted free of charge.

Tickets prices at the box office are $28 adult and $20 child. Look for the coupon in the print editions of The Aldergrove Star on April 26 and May 3 for a discount on admissions sold at the box office, with one child admitted free with purchase of an accompanying adult’s ticket.

Family passes and ringside seats are not sold at the box office.

If special seating is needed for disabled persons please come one hour early to make arrangements.

See their website at https://benjaminscircus.com/ and their Facebook page is https://www.facebook.com/pg/greatbenjaminscircus/

Previous story
VIDEO: Two Langley musicians join Motown Meltdown

Just Posted

Langley events paying homage to planet

Earth Day celebrations come in many forms in both Langley City and the Township.

Judge to give decision Friday in Gabriel Klein ‘fitness’ hearing

Man accused in Abbotsford school stabbing could have trial delayed due to mental-health issues

Aldergrove’s ‘a-maze-ing’ puzzle

The ‘Labyrinth Lady’ creates new path on church grounds

VIDEO: Two Langley musicians join Motown Meltdown

Fundraiser on tap at the Commodore this weekend.

VIDEO: Handmade memorial a tribute to Humboldt Broncos

Langley man honours victims, survivors of tragic bus crash

Shania Twain visits Canadian Armed Forces base in B.C.

Canadian country icon thanks members of CFB Esquimalt for their service

RCMP say too early to know what happened in Broncos crash

RCMP Assistant Commissioner Curtis Zablocki said collission very complex

Shania Twain visits Canadian Armed Forces base in B.C.

Canadian country icon thanks members of CFB Esquimalt for their service

Conservative MP wants feds to close loophole for illegal border crossers

Immigration advocates call on government to suspend Canada-U.S. Safe Third Country Agreement

Alberta university criticized for honouring David Suzuki

University of Alberta plans to bestow environmentalist with honourary degree

B.C. First Nations get clarity on fishing rights from top court

Nations call federal government to settle fishing rights ‘within the true meaning of reconciliation’

Complaint filed against B.C. naturopath who treated boy with rabid dog saliva

BC Naturopathic Association questions Dr. Anke Zimmermann’s conduct on recent treatments

Province steps up to help Catalyst Paper in war against U.S. duties

Paper company hit with more than 28 per cent in American tariffs

Fraser Health: Fort Langley’s boarded up buildings ‘filthy, unsightly’

Eric Woodward says buildings will remain boarded up, following letter from health inspector

Most Read