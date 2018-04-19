The Circus is coming to Aldergrove

Great Benjamins Circus is coming to thrill fans of high-wire derring-do in Aldergrove in May

This third-generation circus, originating from Mexico and the US, delights crowds of all ages with thrills under a big top.

The Great Benjamins Circus does not have live animal acts, except for their beloved dancing dogs.

Among the collection of human acrobatics and daredevilry are the famed human cannonball and a motorcycle stunt that has two riders defying gravity inside a metal sphere.

Clowns will cavort and jugglers will juggle, for your pleasure.

Each performance is 90 minutes.

The Great Benjamins Circus arrives Friday, May 4 at the site of the former Aldergrove Centre Mall on 272 Street for six performances that weekend.

Performance times are 7 p.m. every night from Friday through Monday, May 4-7, with two matinee performances set for Saturday and Sunday, May 5-6, at 4:30 p.m. Doors open one hour prior to the shows.

If purchased in advance on-line, ticket prices are $20 adult and $14 child, and a family pass for two adults and three children is $49.99. The price of four ringside seats is $79.99.

Children under age two are always admitted free of charge.

Tickets prices at the box office are $28 adult and $20 child. Look for the coupon in the print editions of The Aldergrove Star on April 26 and May 3 for a discount on admissions sold at the box office, with one child admitted free with purchase of an accompanying adult’s ticket.

Family passes and ringside seats are not sold at the box office.

If special seating is needed for disabled persons please come one hour early to make arrangements.

See their website at https://benjaminscircus.com/ and their Facebook page is https://www.facebook.com/pg/greatbenjaminscircus/