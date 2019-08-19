The Offspring and Sum 41 announce show in Abbotsford

Bands play Abbotsford Centre on Nov. 30 as part of Canadian leg of current tour

The Offspring play Abbotsford Centre on Nov. 30, along with Sum 41.

The Offspring and Sum 41 have announced a stop in Abbotsford on Saturday, Nov. 30 as part of the Canadian leg of their current tour.

The concert is one of four shows in B.C. and the only one in the Lower Mainland. The show starts at 7 p.m.

The mega-platinum-selling Offspring recently announced that they’re putting the finishing touches on their first album in seven years.

The band has been recording with Grammy-winning producer Bob Rock in between extensive tours on a yet-to-be-titled album – their first since 2012’s Days Go By and their third consecutive release with Rock, who also produced 2008’s Rise and Fall, Rage and Grace.

This year marks two important milestones for the Southern California-based group, including the 35th anniversary of their formation and the 25th anniversary of 1994’s landmark album, Smash.

Since its debut, Smash has sold over 10 million copies and remains the highest selling indie album of all time.

The band, which is currently touring overseas, just wrapped a North American run that included Vans Warped Tour 25th anniversary shows.

They’ve hit the top five of the Billboard Top 200 Albums Chart four times and their last single, Coming for You, marked the 27th Billboard Alternative Songs entry for The Offspring, tying them with R.E.M. for sixth place among acts with the most visits since the chart began in 1988.

They join an elite group led by U2, Pearl Jam, Green Day, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Foo Fighters. Among some of their hits are Self Esteem, The Kids Aren’t Alright, Pretty Fly (For a White Guy) and You’re Gonna Go Far, Kid.

Sum 41 are celebrating the chart success of their most recent release, Order In Decline (Hopeless Records), and have locked in spots at number two on the Top 200, number one for rock and number one for hard music on the Canadian album charts.

Their success continued worldwide includes number two spots on both the U.S. Current Rock and Hard Music Album Charts, number three on the U.S. Alternative Charts, number eight on the U.S. Top Current Albums charts, and a number two spot on the UK Rock and Metal Charts.

The lead single from the album Out For Blood landed the band in the Top 10 of the Canadian Active Rock Radio share and currently holds the number seven spot.

The single peaked at number one on Sirius XM Octane and has been added to numerous streaming playlists.

Tickets for the general public go on sale starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 23. Prices for the Abbotsford show range from $41.50 to $83.50 (plus service charges) and are available ticketmaster.ca or at the venue box office.

Other B.C. shows are Nov. 27 in Cranbrook, Nov. 29 in Penticton and Dec. 2 in Kamloops.