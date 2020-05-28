THROUGH YOUR LENS: Busking in the new normal

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Mike and Oskar’s act goes anti-viral. The musical human-canine duo perform in Fort Langley, as they have for a long time. It’s just the face shield that has changed. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Michael William Burmeister bills himself as “The Ramblin’ Gump,” a folk singing harmonica player that roams around Langley with his two loves – Oskar the dog and a talent for live music.

Burmeister was profiled last year, caught performing on the same bench in Fort Langley.

More recently, a passerby caught an updated picture of Mike and Oskar on his favourite perch in front of the lelem cafe – near the banks of the Bedford Channel.

This time, however, the musician was playing his penny whistle with the aid of a new piece of equipment – a face shield.

