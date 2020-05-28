THROUGH YOUR LENS: Busking in the new normal

Michael William Burmeister bills himself as “The Ramblin’ Gump,” a folk singing harmonica player that roams around Langley with his two loves – Oskar the dog and a talent for live music.
Burmeister was profiled last year, caught performing on the same bench in Fort Langley.
More recently, a passerby caught an updated picture of Mike and Oskar on his favourite perch in front of the lelem cafe – near the banks of the Bedford Channel.
This time, however, the musician was playing his penny whistle with the aid of a new piece of equipment – a face shield.
