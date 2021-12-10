’Tis the season for music

Pre-COVID, Langley Ukulele Ensemble performed numerous Christmas shows. Last year, that was all but put on hold. This year, they’re back with limitations. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

For many, a sure sign of Christmas is the seasonally festive music that fills the radio waves and the malls, the concert halls, and the churches.

Well, one sure sign of the holidays arriving in Langley is the presence of Langley Ukulele Society students at various seniors homes throughout the regions singing carols – as they are and have been in recent days.

And the season wouldn’t be the same without a public Christmas concert by the ensemble, which is coming up this weekend trumpeted director Paolo Luongo.

For the first time in the Christmas concert’s history, all three of the ukulele ensembles will be joined by a few ensemble alumni to perform a Themes of Christmas concert this Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Chief Sepass Theatre in Fort Langley.

He’s excited to have all the students of various ages performing together on stage, he shared.

“It’s just become part of many people’s traditions at Christmas and for the holidays,” Luongo added of the holiday show.

“It gets people in the Christmas spirit.”

While last year’s show was pre-recorded, this year’s will be live and in person. It’s the eighth consecutive Christmas show, although others were held intermittently through the years.

Tickets and information about the ensemble, including the release of their 40th anniversary album – Celebrate – are available at langleyukes.com.

The show begins at 7:30 p.m.

Fort LangleyLangleyLive music