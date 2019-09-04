Tiësto in 2017 at a music festival in Germany, in a photo posted to wikipedia.org.

MUSIC

Tiësto, Major Lazer to headline Vancouver’s big CONTACT music fest this winter

‘Canada’s largest indoor music festival’ at BC Place in December

In Vancouver this winter, a two-day event billed as “Canada’s largest indoor music festival” will feature performances by Tiësto, Major Lazer, Kaskade, Rezz and others.

The lineup for this year’s CONTACT fest was announced Wednesday (Sept. 4) by Blueprint and Live Nation Canada, for the post-Christmas dates of Dec. 27 and 28 at BC Place.

Blueprint and Live Nation also present the annual FVDED in the Park music festival, held at Surrey’s Holland Park every July.

For CONTACT, tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 6 at 10 a.m. Pacific time, at contact-festival.com.

“CONTACT is Canada’s largest indoor music festival hosting more than 34,000 guests annually and featuring state-of-the-art technical production, pyro, and lighting across two stages,” notes a press release.

Two-day early-bird festival passes start at $169.95, plus service charges, “with payment plan options available.”

Tiësto (the “Godfather of EDM”) will make his first appearance at the festival.

Over the past two decades, Tiësto “has remained one of the world’s most enduring and award-winning dance artists. Joining Tiësto as headliners are electronic dance music duo, Major Lazer, comprised of producer Diplo and DJ Walshy Fire as well as Grammy-nominated electronic producer, Kaskade and Canadian DJ, Rezz who released her latest album in July.

“This year’s all ages event will also feature performances from “Losing It” DJ Fisher, Dutch producer San Holo, and more.”


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Dallas Smith drops eighth No. 1 single

Just Posted

VIDEO: Langley comes out for Corvettes

Prestons sponsors annual opportunity to showcase one brand of collector car – the Corvette

Aldergrove families gear up for back-to-school week

Shortreed Elementary students started their first few hours of classes on Tuesday

Janda Group invites public input on proposed Aldergrove Town Centre

Project architects to host second installment of community meetings on Sept. 10

Langley resident crowned Miss Canada Petite International

Vanya Shastri earns one of the top spots at pageant open only to women no taller than 5’6”

VIDEO: Langley comes out for Corvettes

17th annual Corvette Show & Shine had more than 150 vehicles participate at Preston Chevrolet GM

VIDEO: Man charged after scorpions, spiders and more seized from B.C. home

Victoria Bug Zoo to begin adopting out some of the critters Sept. 4

B.C. rent increases to be held to 2.6% for next year

Second year for annual increases to be held to inflation rate

‘Significant progress’ as 30,000 fish move through Fraser River at landslide site

While chinook numbers are dropping now, they’re expecting a million pink salmon to head upriver

B.C. man in hospital after baseball thrown at windshield while driving

Man was driving home from Vernon when glass shattered into his eye

New signs aim to ease gridlock at train crossings with details on incoming trains

$3.8 million Railway Crossing Information System set to launch at six locations in mid-September

Federal appeals court approves six First Nations challenges of Trans Mountain pipeline

Environmental challenges were dismissed, disappointing those groups

Most Canadians would trade free social media for privacy, government action: survey

Majority of those asked thing social media is overall a positive

UPDATED: Abbotsford teen was victim of fatal car crash in Chilliwack

School district deploying additional counsellors and staff for grieving students

B.C. dog rescued after being attacked by bear and getting stuck in ravine

‘Thor’ badly injured when SAR crews arrived

Most Read