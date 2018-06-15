TONIGHT: Langley City park comes alive with music and dance

Langley’s own Seabillys, a Celtic band, hits the bandshell at Douglas Park from 6 to 8 p.m. tonight

Children and adults can be found frolicking in Douglas Park during the summer Boppin’ in the Park event kicking off this evening by the bandshell. (Langley Advance Files)

With summer-like weather finally returning, so too is the popular Boppin’ in the Park.

Tonight Douglas Park will serve as a backdrop to Langley City’s first outdoor music festival of the season.

This is an event that was started years ago now by an organization called You’ve Gotta Have Friends (YGHF).

It’s a monthly outdoor concert at the bandshell on Douglas Crescent, which continues to grow and attract not only area residents but people from nearby communities, explained YGHF founder Pat Weibelzahl.

“Our Mandate: You’ve Gotta Have Friends is a community initiative that involves all citizens in creating a welcoming community where everyone belongs,” she said.

“Boppin’ in the Park is a free, fun, family-friendly event with great music in a beautiful setting. We encourage people to bring a lawn chair or blanket and picnic basket and enjoy an evening of music, maybe a little dancing and meet up with old friends or possibly discover a new friend.”

Tonight’s show will feature Seabillys, a Langley-based band playing Maritime folk music.

The festivities run from 6 to 8 p.m., and there’s still lots of time to grab a blanket or chair and head down to the park.

A“At You’ve Gotta Have Friends we look for different ways to bring people together to have fun and get to know one another,” Weibelzahl said, noting that Boppin’ in the Park grew out of a free community dance the organization started hosting about a decade ago.

“The first few years, we did themed dances with Bob Foster from Crazy Bob’s doing a great job as DJ for us,” she explained.

“For the past seven or eight years Boppin’ in the Park happens at the Douglas Park bandshell. We bring in local bands showcasing various types of music,” Weibelzahl said, extending an invitation to anyone interested in attending.

“Typically we have a crowd of between 100 to 150 people in attendance. Along with music, children enjoy our bubble machine, beach balls and we have a concession stand offering soft drinks, coffee and munchies.”

s for the schedule for the rest of the summer, Weibelzahl announced that Does Your Monkey Bite, Disco to Rock/’80s to New Country will be performing at next month’s Boppin’ in the Park, July 13.

Then, on Aug. 10, the rock’a’billy stylings of Six Gun Romeo takes over the Boppin’ in the Park stage.