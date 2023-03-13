Drake performs during Lil Baby’s Birthday Party at State Farm Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Atlanta. Drake has announced his 2023 North American tour with 21 Savage. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP

Drake performs during Lil Baby’s Birthday Party at State Farm Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Atlanta. Drake has announced his 2023 North American tour with 21 Savage. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP

Drake to start ‘It’s All a Blur’ tour this summer with stops in Vancouver, Montreal

Tour is Canadian pop star’s first in five years

Drake has announced his 2023 North American tour with 21 Savage.

The “It’s All a Blur” tour comes with a 29-date arena run this summer with two Canadian stops in Montreal and Vancouver.

It follows Drake and 21 Savage’s 2022 album “Her Loss.”

After kicking off in New Orleans in June, the tour will stop in Montreal on July 14 and Vancouver on Aug. 28.

Live Nation says additional dates, including Toronto, will be announced at a later date.

This is Drake’s first tour in five years. He was last on the road with “Aubrey and the Three Migos” in 2018.

Ticket presales start March 15, while the general sale starts March 17.

RELATED: Drake delivers nostalgia, teases new music at Apollo show

ConcertsPop Music

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Everything’ wins best picture, is everywhere at Oscars

Just Posted

Jon Lupin, aka the Poetry Bandit, was profiled in 2018 with the release of a book of poetry. (Langley Advance Times files)
Poets offer afternoon readings at Langley cafe

Amina Yasin (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley woman in running for YWCA Women of Distinction award

The Langley Seniors Clinic brings together the expertise of nurses, occupational therapists, physiotherapists, dietitians, pharmacists and other health-care professionals. (Fraser Health/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
LIVING 60+: Langley’s seniors clinic pools expert talent

John Aldag is the MP for Cloverdale-Langley City. (Bernard Thibodeau, House of Commons Photo Services)
LETTER: Langley MP defends Liberals’ online streaming bill

Pop-up banner image