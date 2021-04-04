Trio of artists prepare to tackle motherhood in upcoming exhibit

Next exhibit for Fort Gallery, in the village of Fort Langley, is called Comforter

A trio of out-of-town artists is tackling the issue of motherhood in a new exhibition coming to the Fort Gallery later this month.

The show, entitled “Comforter,” is part of a four-part series being hosted by the gallery cooperative.

The bigger series is called “Making Home,” which invites guests to reflect on the changing relationship to the “domestic sphere,” explained gallery manager Margaret Campbell.

Throughout the pandemic, society has seen women’s careers disproportionately affected – in part because of limited childcare options and the fact that child-rearing roles still routinely fall to women.

“Comforter explores how this ethic of care and nurturing might transcend the domestic sphere (and the temporal limits of the pandemic) to penetrate public life,” Campbell said.

The exhibition will feature the works of artists Olivia de Fleuriot, Laura Rosengren, and Sarah van Sloten.

The three artists bring diverse perspectives, as well as material and aesthetic qualities to their inquiry into motherhood.

De Fleuriot’s work is concerned with the maternal body and domestic labour, referencing the intimate connection between mother and child through soft sculptures.

Rosengren’s drawings and paintings examine the rituals and rhythms of motherhood, attesting to the state of constant interruption that characterizes life with young children.

Van Sloten’s work presents a playful and abstracted yet intimately familiar narrative, drawing on the iconography of childhood. Gendered materials and processes associated with domesticity are used to challenge patriarchal notions of work and to articulate the difference between visible and invisible labour.

Comforter runs April 16 to May 23 at the Fort Gallery, 9048 Glover Rd. in Fort Langley, Wednesdays to Saturdays, from noon to 5 p.m.

In addition, the exhibition will open with a virtual Philosopher’s Cafe featuring the artists in a conversation with TWU English and gender studies professor Holly Nelsonon. That is set for Friday, April 16, from 7:30 to 8:45 p.m. Guests need to RSVP for the Zoom event.

.

Have a story tip? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

art exhibitArtsFort Langley