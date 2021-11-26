TWU presents in-person concerts

Trinity Western University’s jazz combo will be performing on Dec. 1. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Just in time for holiday vibes, live jazz is back at Trinity Western University, featuring original works by faculty director Jef Gibbons and upper level music student James Tseung.

To kick off December, the TWU jazz combo will present an evening of music, ranging from traditional to Latin to hip hop.

The concert is being held Wednesday, Dec. 1, at the instrument hall in the TWU music building, 22500 University Dr. from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Admission is by donation (suggested donation $5 minimum) at the door. Paid parking is also in effect and proof of full vaccination and government-issued ID mandatory, along with masks.

For more information, people can go email music@twu.ca.

In addition to teaching music composition and digital recording arts to TWU students, Gibbons is a local composer, sound engineer, and entrepreneur.

Together with his wife, he started Gibbons Creative, which specializes in video production, music composition, and photography services for businesses, schools, and organizations such as the Township and Downtown Langley Business Association.

In the meantime, Tseung came to Canada in 2018 to pursue a degree in music.

While studying at TWU, he composed original music for last December’s university theatre production, Without Rule of Law.

Also on tap is another TWU concert tonight (Friday, Nov. 26) in Langley.

The university’s concert band and orchestra will be performing at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 20097 72nd Ave. from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

The concert will feature music including Beethoven’s youthful and energetic First Symphony, as well as Howard Hanson’s Chorale and Alleluia, and Alfred Reed’s Russian Christmas Music, explained Dr. Allan Thorpe, director of instrumental activities at TWU.

“Being able to return to offering performances to live audiences is something our ensemble greatly appreciate in these times,” Thorpe concluded.

Admission to this show is by donation, with a suggested minimum of $10 cash at the door.

