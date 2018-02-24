Upcycling: possibilities endless for Langley artists using recovered items

Past winner enjoys taking garbage, and not recycling but upcycling it into something better.

Entries from the Upcycling Design Challenge in 2017. (Langley Township photos)

Calling all eco-artists!

The Township of Langley is once against hosting its Upcycling Design Challenge, and sending out word to aspiring artists – like last year’s people’s choice winner Natasha Vanderzwan, to participate.

Vanderzwan won a few awards in past for her entries in the upcycle challenge, including last year’s eagle piece, Focus, created out of 500 tin cans and some scrap copper.

READ: Artistic bend fuelled by reusable ‘junk’ in Langley competition

The idea behind this contest, now in its sixth year, is to turn trash into treasure.

“Entries big and small are all inspiring, and I really look forward to seeing what you create this year,” said Krista Daniszewski, the Township’s Sustainability Programs specialist.

Artists are asked to create a unique and interesting piece made from at least 75 per cent found and/or recovered material.

There is $1,300 in cash and prizes up for grabs. The contest is timed to coincide with Earth Day (April 22).

Participants are asked to deliver their entries to Willowbrook Shopping Centre on Friday, April 13 or Saturday, April 14 from 2 to 6 p.m.

Submissions will be displayed at an exhibit at the mall from Wednesday, April 18 to Sunday, April 29, where the public will be encouraged to come see the display and vote for their favourite piece.

This is the sixth Upcycling Design Challenge.

For more information, people can visit tol.ca/upcycling.

“The Upcycling Design Challenge exists to inspire artists, crafters, designers, and all creative people to reimagine what can be done with our mounting waste,” she said.

The 2018 Upcycling Design Challenge is back! Create something amazing with material that would otherwise end up in our landfills. There’s $1,300 in cash and prizes to be won! Learn more at: https://t.co/RA45ZXWc20 pic.twitter.com/xqhpg91DG1 — Township of Langley (@LangleyTownship) February 23, 2018