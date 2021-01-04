VIDEO: 200-physician choir sings to benefit mental health, addiction recovery

Great Big Sea’s Alan Doyle (center) sings “Ordinary Day” with a virtual choir of 200 physicians from all over Canada. The video draws attention to A Dollar A Day Foundation, which supports those suffering with mental health and addiction issues. (Screenshot/YouTube)

Who knew Canada’s doctors could carry such a coordinated tune?

Phoenix Chamber Choir hosted The Canadian Physicians Virtual Choir to benefit mental health and addictions organization, A Dollar a Day Foundation. Uploaded on New Year’s Eve, the video brought together 200 socially-distant physicians – about 50 from B.C.

The choir, via Zoom, sings “Ordinary Day,” Great Big Sea’s 1997 folk hit.

The five-minute rendition includes special guests, such as Great Big Sea’s own Alan Doyle, Come From Away’s Romano DiNillo and and indie rocker Josh Ward of Hey Rosetta!

“When we were first approached about this project, we knew we wanted to be involved as we had already started our own physician’s choir, Vox Panacea,” said Nicholle Andrews, artistic director of Phoenix Chamber Choir.

“With online rehearsals, we’ve helped physicians and their families manage stress, stay healthy, recharge and engage with each other through singing.”

This certainly isn’t Phoenix Chamber Choir’s first foray into virtual choirs. Their YouTube channel, approximately 7,700 subscribers strong, hosts a number of pandemic-related parodies such as a tribute to Billy Joel’s “For The Longest Time,” which is by far their most popular video at 2.6 million views.

The “For The Longest Time” cover earned praise from the “Piano Man” himself, who emailed a note of approval after the video hit its first million views.

Phoenix Chamber Choir was founded in 1983 and is based in Vancouver. The choir has recorded and released 11 CDs throughout its history.

A Dollar a Day Foundation seeks to support those suffering from mental health issues and addiction that don’t have the support they need to get on the road to recovery.

 

