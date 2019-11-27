VIDEO: Celine Dion tops Billboard 200 for first time in over 17 years

‘Courage’ is Dion’s fifth album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200

Celine Dion has topped the Billboard 200 chart for the first time in over 17 years.

“Courage” is Dion’s fifth album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200. It is her first No. 1 album since 2002’s “A New Day Has Come.”

The 17 years between No. 1s is the longest gap ever for a woman. “Courage,” released on Nov. 15, earned 113,000 equivalent album units for the week ending Nov. 21.

Dion first topped the Billboard albums chart in 1996 with “Falling Into You.”

Her last album, 2013’s “Loved Me Back to Life,” debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

Dion is the fourth woman to have a No. 1 album in each of the past three decades. She joins Janet Jackson, Barbra Streisand and Britney Spears.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vancouver Orpheus Male Voice Choir comes to St Andrew’s Anglican Church Dec. 6

Just Posted

Power outages starting around Langley

Almost 300 customers are affected so far but stronger winds are forecast

90 km/h wind gusts expected in Langley on Wednesday

Environment Canada has issued a special weather alert for the area

One person sent to hospital after overnight crash in Langley

RCMP have reopened the area to traffic

Do you know a star? Nominations are open for local difference makers

Last year, a Langley resident was one of three stars named by Fountain Tire and the Vancouver Giants

Langley Fundamental Middle and Secondary School Titans take bronze at provincials

‘One of those days when the soccer gods don’t smile,’ coach says

VIDEO: Celine Dion tops Billboard 200 for first time in over 17 years

‘Courage’ is Dion’s fifth album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200

Man charged after assault leaves Abbotsford senior, 85, with broken teeth, facial cuts

Victim suffers broken teeth and facial cuts after attack on Sunday morning

Arctic chill grips much of B.C.; strong winds cause outages on south coast

BC Hydro reports more than 19,000 customers were without electricity overnight

Cellphones, radio, TV stations to broadcast emergency alert system test today

The CRTC said the emergency alerts have been credited with saving lives

‘Tentative’ last-minute deal averts Metro Vancouver transit strike

Deal ends a 26-day transit strike by Unifor workers

B.C. first to endorse UN Indigenous rights legislation

John Horgan’s NDP pledge to adapt B.C. laws to declaration

Judge reserves sentencing decision in former northern B.C. mayor sex assault case

The Crown is seeking four to six years federal time; the defence wants 18 months in provincial jail

Why is it called ‘Black Friday’ anyway?

The name origins of the infamous shopping day have a darker background

Kamloops teen who admitted to sexually assaulting social workers to get psych assessment

The 13-year-old boy’s identity is protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act

Most Read