VIDEO: Cloverdale’s cancer fundraising country concert hit the mark

Organizers believe the $600,000 goal was reached at the annual Gone Country - Here for the Cure.

Year six, and Gone Country being hailed another success by the Langley organizers.

This giant country music festival held at Bill Reid Millenium Park in Cloverdale Saturday afternoon and evening is a fundraiser for cancer, organized and hosted by Langley’s own Jamie and Chris Ruscheinski.

“I’m sure we hit out our goal of $600,000,” said Chris. “I’d be one sad little pony if we didn’t.”

Last year’s show raised $520,000, and the philanthrophic twins aspired to top $600,000 this year, with a big chunk of the money raised going toward the purchase of a bus for the Canuck Place children’s hospice in Abbotsford.

“The show was incredible,” he added. “The place was packed. The vibe was great.”

Among the highlights of the evening, the Vancouver-based Washboard Union band, who performed earlier in the evening, came back on stage during the wrap up to do a surprise performance for the volunteers, Chris explained.

“This is our way of saying thank you,” he said, noting that hundreds of people volunteer in the planning and on the day of Gone Country.

“Our volunteers are what keep us coming back. There were a lot of hugs, a few tears, and a sh… ton of money raised.”

In addition to all the Washboard Union, other performers included Langley’s own Karen Lee Batten, Rollin’ Trainwreck, The Tumblin’ Dice, Andrew Christopher, Jesse Allen Harris, JRfm DJ Jaxon Hawks, and Gord Bamford.

As well, JoJo Mason jumped up and sang a couple tracks with Washboard Union during the night.

“It was so damn fun,” Chris said of the entire event.

This will always be a cancer fundraiser first, and a concert second. Last night I truly felt that this resonates with every single one our guests,” he shared with Black Press.

