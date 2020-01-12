Dallas Smith releases music video for “Timeless.” (Red Umbrella/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Country artist Dallas Smith releases music video for “Timeless”

Singer named most played artist on Canadian Country Radio for 2019

Langley country music artist Dallas Smith has started the 2020s off without even taking a break from his recording breaking 2019, for which he was recently named the most played artist on Canadian Country Radio.

Smith’s single “Timeless” off his recent album The Fall received an official music video which released Jan. 8th.

The black and white video has Smith walking around an old home that belongs to an elderly couple’s whose love for each other is evidently timeless.

READ MORE: Dallas Smith to Perform at SunFest

He previous single from the same album, “Drop”, earned the musician his eighth No. 1 single as a solo country artist.

The artist took home Entertainer of the Year at the Canadian Country Music Awards last Sept. and rounded out the 2010s by performing on the B.C. route of the the CN Holiday train.

