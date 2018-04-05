From left: Students Will Dykstra as Gaston, Shawn Deddens as the prince, Gill Hoogstra as Belle and Aidan Van Delft as Maurice, in Credo Christian’s production of Beauty and the Beast. The show runs April 25 to 28 at the Abbotsford Arts Centre. Tickets are available online at www.credochs.com. Miranda Gathercole Langley Times

VIDEO: Credo performs Disney classic

Musical ‘Beauty and the Beast’ runs April 25-28 at the Abby Arts Centre

For the first time in many years, students at Credo Christian High School are putting on a musical production.

Beauty and the Beast will be performed at the Abbotsford Arts Centre April 25-28.

Beauty and the Beast – February Rehearsals from Credo Christian HS on Vimeo.

Close to 100 students are involved in the musical, including 30 singers on stage, 15 musicians in the full live orchestra, and dozens of others behind the scenes creating the costumes and building the sets.

“Several departments have done great work on this project. The set is super impressive, and the programs and costumes are stellar,” said production manager Ron de Haan in a press release.

Competition was stiff for singing positions, and the result is some very fine music, said de Haan.

“The cast is very, very talented, and the music and characters make this musical a pleasure to rehearse and perform.”

Beauty and the Beast — Interview with the director from Credo Christian HS on Vimeo.

The Beauty and the Beast musical, based on the 1991 animated Disney movie, follows the story of a selfish prince who has been turned into a beast as punishment for his actions. To become human again, he must win the love of a woman.

Gill Hoogstra and Shawn Deddens play the title roles of Belle and the Beast in the production.

Tickets range in price from $10 to $20, and can be purchased online at www.credochs.com.

The Abbotsford Arts Centre is located at 2329 Crescent Way.


