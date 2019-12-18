VIDEO: First Capital gets loud in a Langley library

Holiday tunes belted out by barbershop chorus in library sing-a-long, Tuesday afternoon

For a small window of time on Tuesday afternoon, guests of Langley City Library were encouraged to be as loud as they wished.

First Capital Chorus led a crowd in an hour-long Christmas sing-a-long, filled with cheer and many familiar favourites.

Gord Harris, a member of chorus, said there was no other angle to the concert other than spreading seasonal joy.

“We’ve been doing this for a couple years now. Lot sof us don’t go away for Christmas, so we can do it,” he said. “It’s just for fun.”

First Capital Chorus is a 45 person, mixed gender choir, that sings in the a cappella style and belongs to the Barbershop Harmony Society.

About 20 members of the Chorus showed up in their typical red attire; cookies, hot chocolate, and song lyric sheets were passed out to the crowd that spanned all ages.

“Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer”, “Joy to the World”, “Frosty the Snowman”, “White Christmas”, “We Wish You a Merry Christmas”, and even the wildly catchy “I Want a Hippopotamus For Christmas” were just some of tunes performed.

READ MORE: Sweet Adeline! Barbershop boasts 10 acts for bureau benefit

First Capital recently wrapped their annual Christmas Benefit Concert on Dec. 14 at Willoughby Christian Reformed Church.

Money raised from that event, a total that will be counted and delivered next December, will go to the Langley Christmas Bureau.

This year, the chorus had about $1,000 for the bureau, which they also delivered with a performance of barbershop style Christmas songs.

One member summed up the benefit concert with two words; standing ovation.

More information can be found at www.firstcapitalchorus.org.

