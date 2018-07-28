VIDEO: Fort Langley swings to sounds of summer jazz

The first annual Fort Langley Jazz and Arts Festival was held Saturday.

“We’re going to play some Dixieland, with a capital D!” said Glen Tremblay, as Razzmajazz kicked off the first Fort Langley Jazz and Arts Festival on Saturday morning.

RazzMaJazz led a parade from St. Andrew’s church down Glover Road to the Fort Langley Community Hall.

There MC Mark Forsythe introduced the day’s events, which included two stages, one at the hall and one on the Bedford plaza near the waterfront.

“Sights and sounds, arts, and live jazz are going to be taking over the streets of Fort Langley today,” Forsythe said.

In addition to the main jazz stages, clusters of art displays and buskers lined the streets of the village, with pianists, students, and young combos and guitarists playing for passerby.

Youngsters got to help build “Fort Langley Jazz Town” out of clay in a tent on the grounds of the community hall.

Dozens of people took part in the initial parade, before settling in to enjoy the performances on the stage, or to head out in search of other performers.

Some of those performing included the WOW Jazz Orchestra, Van Django, The Murray Porter Band, the Miles Black Quartet with Julia Copeman-Haynes, and Rumba Calzada.

The musical events ran until 5 p.m.

 

Previous story
What does one wolf, two knights, and three servers have in common? Langley Players…

Just Posted

David Davis advocates for new nature park in Willoughby

Before the Williams Plan is given final reading, Davis would like to add in a five-acre park

Meteor shower viewing party at Aldergrove Regional Park

Evening of stargazing open to overnight campers

VIDEO: Fort Langley swings to sounds of summer jazz

The first annual Fort Langley Jazz and Arts Festival was held Saturday.

Anti-gang police monitor Aldergrove biker event

Police say the Veterans MC has ties to the Hells Angels.

VIDEO: Serious collision closes Highway 1 between Langley, Surrey for hours

Crash appears to have involved a mini-van and semi-truck just west of 200th Street.

VIDEO: Inside the harm reduction tent at Agassiz music festival

The Electric Love music festival, in its fourth year, attracts dozens to the shores of Fraser River

UPDATE: One woman is dead after South Surrey collision

Police say preliminary evidence suggests stop sign was ‘disregarded’

17-year-old teen dies at Centre of Gravity festival in Kelowna

Girl was taken to hospital after falling into medical distress, police say

130 suspected overdose calls in 1 day, all lives saved: B.C. paramedics

Friday saw the highest number of suspected overdose calls since April 2017

Not quite Hogwarts: Canadian man to study fairy-conjuring spells in England

Gillis Hogan has been awarded a prestigious fellowship to study England’s history of magic

Okanagan wildfire round-up: Public urged to stay away from inactive wildfires

A look at the major wildfires impacting the Okanagan, Similkameen and region.

Roadside memorial shines light on Abbotsford ‘star shining everywhere’

‘Creative, humorous, intelligent, a son, father, dear friend’ fatally hit by vehicle Wednesday on Gladys Ave.

Lone orca lingering near Vancouver Island marina has DFO concerned

Experts say duration of stay is unusual

Gideon the cat survives coyote attack in Chilliwack

When they heard the cat howl he’d been chomped on by two coyotes near Mt. Slesse Middle School

Most Read

  • VIDEO: Fort Langley swings to sounds of summer jazz

    The first annual Fort Langley Jazz and Arts Festival was held Saturday.