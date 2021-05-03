VIDEO: Harrison Hot Springs students team up with country artist, pay tribute to frontline workers

Harrison Hot Springs country artist Todd Richard had some enthusiastic back-up singers in his latest live performance.
In honour of national Music Monday, Richard sang “Green and Blue” along with Harrison Hot Springs Elementary School students as a tribute to frontline workers fighting against the pandemic.
The students rehearsed, memorizing every word before Richard recorded the live performance. Harrison’s own Sasquatch also made a guest appearance, to the delight of the kids.
Richard has been recording himself singing “Green and Blue” in different locations around Harrison Hot Springs, posting the video every night at 7 p.m., hearkening back to the 7 p.m. nightly applause tribute marking the shift change for hospital workers.
Richard’s video performance with will go up on his social media pages at 7 p.m.
“Green and Blue” was released earlier this spring; the music video, seen 5,100 times as of May 3, was shot at the Willington Care Centre in Burnaby.
