Kellen Saip performed via Facebook Live for the Langley Advance Times. (Kellen Saip/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Langley Advance Times to feature local musician every Friday on Facebook Live

Kellen Saip kicked off the first Friday Afternoon Tune installment with original country music

On Friday afternoon, Kellen Saip became the first local performer to perform a few tunes for Langley Advance Times readers – and listeners – in a new weekly virtual concert installment.

Langley Advance Times Friday Afternoon Tunes will feature a local musician performer a handful of songs at 5 p.m. on the newspaper’s Facebook page to entertain and help lift spirits and keep minds off of COVID-19.

Saip performed several original tunes from his home; people can find out more about the artist at Kellen Saip Music on Facebook. His full performance is below.

READ MORE: Former Langley resident and country musician embarks on cross-province tour

Tune in next Friday , April 24, at 5 p.m. to hear Tiffany Desrosiers perform via Facebook live.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

coronaLangleyLive music

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 forces cancellation of Vancouver Island MusicFest

Just Posted

LETTER: Time for a government inquiry into strata insurance hikes

Rules and regulations needed to police the insurers of condos and townhouses: Langley owner

Coffee and conversation served up with Langley MLA

Local business owners are given face time (virtually) with Mary Polak

SLIDESHOW: COVID pandemic reaches Langley

An amateur photographer shares her images of her own community as it copes with the coronavirus

VIDEO: Langley Advance Times to feature local musician every Friday on Facebook Live

Kellen Saip kicked off the first Friday Afternoon Tune installment with original country music

VIDEO: 150-car parade in Aldergrove lifts student’s spirits during self-isolation

With teachers from four schools, Friday’s car rally was ‘just what the kids needed’

B.C. police can now issue $2,000 tickets for reselling medical supplies, price gouging

Fines can be handed out by police, conservation officers and others

Civil Liberties group seeks amnesty for recreational tickets issued during pandemic

The association has received at least 100 public complaints over the past 10 days

RCMP officer among 17 confirmed dead in Nova Scotia killing spree

Suspect was killed after being intercepted by officers, police say

Is COVID-19 baby boom a myth? How relationships might be tested during the pandemic

Online hashtags have cropped up including #infectiouslycute and #madeinquarantine

Police arrest 14 people occupying empty Vancouver elementary school amid pandemic

Protesters were asking for housing during the COVID-19 crisis

B.C. and Saskatchewan issue COVID-19 warnings following cases at oilsands site

The number of cases at the facility has risen to 12

BC Ferries vessel ‘sustains some damage’ after hard landing at Tsawwassen terminal

The incident did not lead to any injuries

COMMENTARY: COVID-19 modelling useful, but not a crystal ball

B.C.’s chief health officer explains risk of relaxing too soon

Plants ‘operating 24/7’ to meet consumer demand for food amid COVID-19

Kraft Heinz Canada reported an 80% increase in demand for its Kraft Dinner product last month compared to March 2019

Most Read