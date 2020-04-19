VIDEO: Langley Advance Times to feature local musician every Friday on Facebook Live

On Friday afternoon, Kellen Saip became the first local performer to perform a few tunes for Langley Advance Times readers – and listeners – in a new weekly virtual concert installment.
Langley Advance Times Friday Afternoon Tunes will feature a local musician performer a handful of songs at 5 p.m. on the newspaper’s Facebook page to entertain and help lift spirits and keep minds off of COVID-19.
Saip performed several original tunes from his home; people can find out more about the artist at Kellen Saip Music on Facebook. His full performance is below.
Tune in next Friday , April 24, at 5 p.m. to hear Tiffany Desrosiers perform via Facebook live.
