The Langley Community Chorus Virtual Choir performed Shenandoah together through individual cell phone recordings. (Screenshot)

VIDEO: Langley Community Chorus sings Shenandoah

Choir members individually recorded themselves for videos edited together by conductor Anita Comba

The Langley Community Chorus has temporally shifted into a virtual choir amid the COVID-19 pandemic – a move that hasn’t seemed to stop their musical output or creativity.

Conducted by Anita Comba, the choir has been releasing videos on Youtube of members performing together through technology and careful editing techniques.

Cindy Weitzel, a Langley resident, has been in choir for seven years said the choir had been rehearsing since January; two concerts are usually put on each year – one in the spring time and one at Christmas.

“We’re made up of people in their 30s to 80s,” Weitzel explained, adding she is additionally part of a small ambassador group of 20 members that perform at concerts in seniors homes, the Newlands Christmas Wish Breakfast, and in Fort Langley.

“There are different themes every year – this one was water,” she said.

Instead of their spring concert, Weitzel said Comba arranged to record Wade in the Water several weeks ago through cell phones and careful planning.

While Weitzel was unable to take part in that performance, she got her chance with Shenandoah, a traditional folk song thought to have originated from voyageur fur traders.

“I have an alto voice, so I was given the appropriate music and told to record my part on my phone phone and then send it in by drop box,” Weitzel explained.

READ MORE: Fraser Valley A cappella ensemble Belle Voci sing together with help from technology

The choir member said the experience was challenging, given the fact that she didn’t have the appropriate headphones and that she was singing her part all alone.

“To sing alone feels so lonely,” she said, admitting that she rerecorded her part on numerous occasions to get it right. “You feel naked.”

In total, 38 choir members took part, recording their performance and sending it to Comba to edit.

“It’s amazing how coordinated we all were,” Weitzel added, calling Comba a mastermind who put it all together.

The video was published on May 10th on Comba’s Youtube page.

While there are no plans for further videos or impending in-person concerts, Langley Community Chorus hopes to reunite later on in the year.

They continuously welcome new members.

