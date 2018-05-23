VIDEO: Langley music school’s quartet wraps up season with show at home

Two years ago now, Langley Community Music School formed its own Rose Gellert String Quartet. The foursome will perform Sunday in the final Concerts Cafe Classico event of the season. (Special to the Langley Advance)

A string quartet will wrap up the season at Langley Community Music School this weekend.

The school’s own Rose Gellert String Quartet, founded just two years ago as an ensemble-in-residence, is closing out the year with a performance on Sunday afternoon.

The quartet is made up of violinists Will Chen and Samuel Tsui, violist Peter Ing, and cellist Ben Goheen.

“Since their founding nearly two years ago, the Rose Gellert String Quartet has delighted audiences with their energetic and engaging performances,” said LCMS artistic director Elizabeth Bergmann. “Their concert is not to be missed.”

Spectators can gain insights into the music and learn about the careers of these performers through anecdotal stories during the pre-concert coffee and commentary at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 27.

This component will be hosted by these artists, as well guest Yuel-Yawney, a violinist of the Borealis String Quartet.

The concert will follow at 3:30 p.m. and feature Beethoven’s String Quartet Op. 18 No. 6 and Alexander Borodin’s String Quartet No. 2.

“Beethoven’s quartet bridges the classical and romantic periods with his characteristic intensity, wit and beauty,” Chen said.

“The Borodin dives straight into the heart of Russian romantic music, and has a wonderful lyricism…We are very much looking forward to sharing this program with our audience.”

Chen has performed all over Canada, Europe and the United Kingdom as a soloist and chamber musician with the rising group Mainzer Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra. He holds a bachelors of music from the University of Victoria, and a masters degree from Hochschule fur Musik Mainz, Germany.

Tsui, a Hong Kong born violinist, attained both his bachelors and masters degrees at the University of British Columbia, and currently performs as the principal second violinist of the Vancouver Island Symphony Orchestra, and is a member of the first violin section in the Kamloops Symphony Orchestra, Canada West Chamber Orchestra, and the Willingdon Church Orchestra. Samuel is continually invited to perform and record for various high-profile artists including Michael Bublé, Mariah Carey, and Mary J. Blige.

Inge is a Toronto native and Vancouver resident renowned violin/viola musician and LCMS teacher, with a master degree from the University of British Columbia.

He has performed across North America and Europe, including the Kent Blossom Music Festival, Colorado String Quartet Festival, and the Casalmaggiore International Music Festival in Italy, and continues to perform with various orchestras across British Columbia, including the Kamloops Symphony Orchestra, Vancouver Metropolitan Orchestra, and Vancouver Island Symphony Orchestra.

Goheen, the cello performer, holds a masters degree from UBC and has performed for multiple British Columbia symphonies, including the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra, Vancouver Island Symphony Orchestra, Prince George Symphony, BC Chamber Orchestra, Kamloops Symphony, Vancouver Inter-Cultural Orchestra and Canada West Chamber Orchestra. He also performs solo and in a wide variety of small chamber ensembles. In addition to teaching at LMCS, Goheen is the conductor of the Surrey Symphony Society’s Intermediate Strings.

Tickets for the season finale of the Concerts Café Classico event are $18 for adults, $15 for seniors and $10 for students. People can call the box office at 604-534-2848 or visit the Rose Gellert Hall, at 4899 207th St.

More information is also available online at langleymusic.com.