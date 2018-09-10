VIDEO: Langley singer brings home national country music bling

Walnut Grove superstar Dallas Smith earned male artist and video of the year titles at the CCMAs.

Just as he prepares for a break from country music, Langley superstar Dallas Smith scooped up a couple big honours at the Canadian Country Music Awards in Ontario Sunday.

The 40-year-old singer took one of the highest honours offered, the male artist of the year, during the CCMAs. Hundreds of artists from across the country, including many of the industry’s shining stars, gathered in Hamilton for the CCMAs and the week of events leading up to the awards night. Smith was among them.

“Well, that was a fun night,” Smith said of the experience, thanking all his family, friends in country radio, and most of all his fans.

“What a journey it’s been,” the Walnut Grove resident shared on Instagram.

Beating out Gord Bamford, Chad Brownlee, Brett Kissel, and Bobby Wills for the title, Smith said: “I can’t thank you all enough for listening, buying tickets, and supporting my dream.”

The awards night was one of Smith’s last country music events leading up to the rock tour he’s launching in late October, when he and fellow members of the band, Default, reunite and head across the country.

Winning male artist of the year wasn’t the only award bestowed on the Langley boy – although the other he shares with another local celebrity in the country music industry, Stephano Barberis.

Smith’s video for Sky Stays This Blue earned the video of the year title. The video prominently features himself and his four-year-old daughter, Vayda, and was released ahead of Father’s Day 2017.

“This video means everything to me,” Smith said at the time of its release.

Smith gave much of the credit for this video to Barberis, Vayda’s godfather and the video producer. The Clayton Heights man also earned the CCMA’s video director of the year for his work with Meghan Patric’s The Bad Guy, Shirley Gnome’s Coming Clean, Jade Mya’s Dirt Covered Rhinestone, Johnny Reid’s Heart of a Woman, Jess Mast’s Hold the Line, Chad Brownlee’s Might As Well Be Me and Out of the Blue, Gord Bamford’s Neon Smoke, Washboard Union’s What We’re Made Of, and fellow Clayton Heights resident JoJo Mason’s Something to Wrap My Heart Around.

As for Smith, he was also nominated for single of the year for Side Effects, but he and three other artists lost out to the James Barker Band for their song Chills.

And Shania Twain beat out both Smith and his buddy and former Langleyite Chad Brownlee for the Apple Music Fans’ Choice award.

In advance of the tour and the CCMA awards, Smith released a video (again created by Barberis) for one of his latest singles, Make ’Em Like You, and he announced Sunday that he has a new album coming out soon.

In the meantime, another local nomination for CCMA’s country club of the year went to Langley’s Gabby’s Country Cabaret. They ultimately lost out to Calgary’s Ranchman’s Cookhouse and Dancehall.

Also from Langley, fiddler Mike Sanyshyn received a nomination. But again, he did not take home the bling.