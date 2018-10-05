VIDEO: Local country musician has huge month

JoJo is up for a series of awards, releasing a new single, busy recording, and hitting the road.

October is a big month for Clayton Heights country musician JoJo Mason.

The CCMA-award nominated Canadian country singer released his new single, Future, this week.

It was delivered to radio Wednesday, and available digitally Friday via 604 Records.

Written by Nashville singer/songwriter Mitchell Tenpenny, the introspective track highlights Mason said it reflects the growth and maturity as an artist and blends his signature country style with a little bit of soul.

“In my life, and in my career, I knew it was time to grow, and that’s really what this next song is about,” Mason said.

“It has a bit more maturity to it. You always want to get better and evolve, and while I think the sound of my previous music is great and I’m super-proud of it, it’s time to move forward and give fans something new.”

Also this month, Mason is in the running for a series of BC Country Music Association awards, including fans choice, male artist, and video of the year. Those award will be given out Oct. 21.

Mason also spent the last few months hard at work in the studio recording new music.

His debut full-length album, Both Sides Of The Bar, was released in June 2017 and quickly garnered him a nomination for the 2017 CCMA rising star award. With an impressive four Top 10 singles to date (five in the top 20), the Saskatchewan native shows no signs of slowing down, with a very bright future ahead.

But his news doesn’t end there.

Mid-month, he’s hitting the road.

He’s kicking off in Calgary on Oct. 17, as part of Gord Bamford’s Honkytonks and Dive Bar tour, performing alongside the CCMA-award winner for audiences nationwide. The tour carries on through mid-December. The tour includes numerous stops in Alberta, B.C. (the closest tour being Chilliwack), Manitoba, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick.

This summer, Mason spent time on the festival circuit, with notable plays at Trackside Music Festival and Sunfest Country Music Festival, in addition to a hometown performance at Vancouver’s Canada Place on Canada Day and participation in the Gone Country charity show in Cloverdale.

Earlier this year, he travelled across the country in support of JUNO and CCMA Award winner James Barker Band’s Game On tour.

