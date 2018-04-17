VIDEO: New album debuts at Bez Arts Hub Friday for quirky Langley band

The Kwerks offer another hometown concert to mark unveiling of Bigger Badder Dreams.

The Kwerks, pictured here on the banks of the Fraser River, have a variety of local shows this spring and summer, as well as a few others scattered around B.C. (Special to the Langley Advance)

Langley’s folky pop band, The Kwerks, are releasing an album this week, with a party at a hometown arts centre.

The album, Bigger Badder Dreams, will be unveiled Friday, April 20 at Bez Arts Hub.

The new album is as quirky as the band’s on stage presence, and boasts tunes for all ages, said group founders.

The Kwerks are made up of Walnut Grove’s Laura Koch and her hubby Ryan.

Laura offers a “peppy” yet deep songwriting, while Ryan brings some rather unique and humorous dance moves. That’s augmented by a tight sound from the band. Together, the combo seems to be working to create a rhythmic folk-pop sound.

Whatever the case, it’s getting The Kwerks some attentional locally, provincially, and nationally.

The band recently entered CBC’s Searchlight competition for the second year, and made it into the Top 10 with a song, Firelight, from the album.

When they informed their fan club, who they call KwerkNation, the band didn’t know “just how far their fans would go” to vote them through the contest’s three rounds.

“When we decided to enter a second year in a row, it felt like a risk,” said Laura who fronts the band.

Reflecting on their run last year that landed them in the national Top 25,” she added: “I worried that we wouldn’t get as far in the contest this time, and that I’d feel kind of like a failure. It’s risky business putting yourself out there repeatedly. There’s a lot of rejection.”

But as it turns out, KwerkNation pushed hard, and through the competition, The Kwerks remained at the top of the voting, and ultimately landed in the national Top 10 as a result.

“We were the sole remaining band from the Lower Mainland,” Laura pointed out. “It felt amazing! And we were so happy to be there. We knew it would be tough to win the whole thing, since there were so many amazing artists in that top 10, but we had all our fingers and toes crossed!”

The Kwerks didn’t take home the winning prize, but they got a lot of media attention and have been booking up their spring and summer tour as a result, Laura explained.

Next up on the event list is Friday’s show in their own backyard of Langley.

They’re bringing the new tunes from Bigger Badder Dreams to The Bez, (20230 64th Ave.), at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 20.

Other upcoming gigs include shows in Chilliwack an south Surrey, Mission, and Langley (the Summerfest Concert series and a show at the Watershed Cafe), plus out-of-town concerts in Smithers, Forest Grove, and Spences Bridge, among others.

Ticket information online at thekwerks.com.

