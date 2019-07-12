VIDEO: Summer in the City – July 12-19

The Seabilly’s perform at You’ve Gotta Have Friends’ Boppin’ in the Plaza event on July 5. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Langley Advance Times)

Boppin’ in the Plaza kicked off it’s first of three concerts on Friday, July 5 with music group The Seabillys.

Janice McTaggart, co-coordinator of Boppin’s organizer You’ve Gotta Have Friends, said the goal is to get people of Langley meeting each other and socializing.

“We started Boppin’ because after Fat City Swing quit, we thought there can’t not be dancing in the park,” McTaggart explained. “It’s really a community initiative about bringing people together and having fun – that’s in our mandate – having fun.”

Boppin’ in the Plaza formally took place in Douglas Park, but is now held in McBurney Plaza after organizers felt the event may be better suited for that space.

“We had feedback from the bands saying people were a little distant because they were sitting away on the edges of the park. This way, it brings everyone together. Besides, were old and we don’t want to lug all the stuff to the park,” McTaggart joked, whose office is right in McBurney Plaza.

There are a lot more live performances and get togethers in Langley City this summer – here’s what people will find happening this week, July 12 to 19.

Party in the Park at Linwood Park on Friday July 12 goes from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be bouncy castles, a giant slip ‘n slide, obstacle courses, face painting, and a BBQ.

Hosted by Southgate Church, anyone is welcome to attend. Linwood Park is located at 201A Street and Michaud Cres.

Dancing in the Park welcomes movers and shakers to Douglas Park July 12 for an evening of Argentine Tango from 7 – 9 p.m. Taught by local instructors from Dancing for Dessert, anyone is welcome to hop up on the Spirit Square stage and give some lessons a try.

Legendary Waterfight at Al Anderson Memorial Pool welcomes anyone looking to make a splash at their annual battle against Langley firefighters on Saturday, July 13.

For $5, swimmers can come by between 1 – 4 p.m., bring a Supersoaker, and join the fight. This year’s theme is superheroes and people are encouraged to come dressed up.

McBurney Plaza Summer Series on July 13 welcomes a 19+ only crowd for Dueling Pianos. Local beer, wine, and food will be served while Nikita Afonso, Rosemary Reid, and comedian David C. Jones perform before two pianists go head-to-head with a live performance of classic tunes. Tickets are required to attend.

MP John Aldag Annual BBQ & Leadership Awards runs from 12 to 3 p.m. at Douglas Park, celebrating local residents who have personified arts, culture, diversity, environmentalism, heritage, and more over the past year. Awards will be presented by John Aldag himself and anyone is welcome to attend the ceremony or stop by for lunch.

Sounds of Summer Series will be held July 17 from 7 to 8 p.m. at McBurney Plaza. South Surrey flutist Kate Yoshitomi and guitarist Michael Gillette make up the duo Silverwood.

Their mixture of music includes classical, country, folk, rock, jazz, Celtic, and Latin which can be heard that Wednesday evening.

Bard in the Valley starts it’s run on July 18 on the Spirit Square Stage in Douglas Park. The tenth season welcomes back the youth program’s inaugural performance of A Midsummer Nights Dream for 7 p.m. performances on the 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 27, and 28, and a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday, July 21. All performances are free and open to all ages.

Movie in the Park is held in City Park on Friday, July 19 at dusk (roughly 9 p.m.). The featured movie being shown will be Ferdinand (2018). The event is free, open to all ages, and includes a cash only concession stand. People are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.

Watch out next Friday for a full look at what summer activities are happening in Langley City each week.

