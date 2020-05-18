VIDEO: Theatre in the Country offering weekly performances through Zoom

The Philadelphia Story, The Thirteenth Chair, and works by A.A. Milne set for the coming weeks

Langley’s Theatre in the Country (TIC) might not be able to physically bring productions to the stage because of COVID-19, but online is a much different story.

Artistic director Reg Parks said TIC has been streaming plays for the past four weeks and plans do it right through August until they can safely re-open the theatre space.

“The idea came from being in a Zoom meeting at the school I teach at and joking around with colleagues. I realized it was engaging and interesting to be so close to the faces,” Parks said. “It gave me the idea that doing theatre this way would allows the audience to get a close up perspective that they don’t normally get.”

Parks felt the opportunity was a great way to keep his company of actors engaged and patrons entertained. Currently, TIC has 45 actors signed up to take turns to perform in online shows.

Because of the technological opportunities, actors are performing from all over the country including Ontario, Prince George, Princeton, North Vancouver, and Langley.

So far, Zoom productions have ranged from An Ideal husband by Oscar Wilde to Pygmalion by George Bernard Shaw.

TIC is using a “Pay-What-You-Can” method online which allows patrons to select how much they want to pay from $5 to $50 – the recommended donation being $15 a person.

“Certainly, the fact that we still have rent to pay, and other standing expenses factors in, but beyond that we have a community that loves to create and loves to tell stories. We also love a challenge, and when we started discussing it everyone was very game and energetic,” Parks explained.

He said this has given actors an outlet to perform and patrons a much needed to break from the news and concerns of the day.

“I have been shocked about how many people have thanked for simply making the effort, for offering some form of interactive entertainment,” he added. “They have been very gracious as we have gotten things started, and as we fine tune the experience for everyone involved.”

Upcoming shows include:

May 22 & 23 – The Philadelphia Story – a comedy by Phillip Barry that became the musical High Society with Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye.

June 5 & 6 – Moliere’s Tartuffe – A new prose translation of the original french verse play, and the translator David Nicholson will be joining live from Toronto for the shows and the talk backs afterwards.

June 12 & 13 – Two Curtain Raisers – Box and Cox by John Maddison Morton about a landlady who rents the same room to two men without them knowing and How He Lied To Her Husband by George Bernard Shaw.

June 19 & 20 – Two one-act plays by A.A. Milne

June 26 & 27 – The Thirteenth Chair by Bayard Veiller – a classic British Locked Room murder.

“We are currently looking for shows for July and August, and plan to run them until we can re-open the theatre space,” Parks noted.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Langley Community Chorus sings Shenandoah

People can find out more about the upcoming performances at https://theatreinthecountry.com.

”Theatre is a great way to have a truly shared experience, and doing it online has in some ways made it even more intimate because we are performing right in people homes,” Parks said. “Since everything we do is live it’s a case they see us, and we see them. It’s very bonding.”

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

CoronavirusLangleyTheater

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Langley Summerset music festival to be Canada’s first drive-in benefit concert

Just Posted

B.C. pilots to honour Snowbirds with Lower Mainland flyover after fatal crash

Flight will honour Capt. Jennifer Casey who was killed in the crash

VIDEO: Toddler rushed to hospital after being trapped in Langley car accident

Township fire crews extricated victims from a car at 5800-block of 232nd Street Sunday night

Langley Mounties garner hundreds in food donations, $2,000 from Aldergrove drive-bys

Thursday was full of surprises with more than 108 cars driving by and swapping measures of kindness

VIDEO: MP Jansen calls for Canadian intervention to help persecuted Sikhs and Hindus in Afghanistan

Cloverdale-Langley City Conservative MP calls for special program in wake of bombing attack

VIDEO: A virtual sparring match is held online by Langley Taekwondo school

Members mimed hitting and being hit for tongue-in-cheek Facebook video

UPDATE: One dead in Canadian Forces Snowbirds plane crash in Kamloops

Second person on board has serious but not life threatening injuries

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Aldergrove Star to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

British Columbians navigate addiction recovery during the pandemic

Dakota Johnny and Stephen Vickets are residents of Foundation House

Socially distant first aid and other COVID-19 challenges

WorkSafeBC issues guidance for restarting work sites

Mass killing: Nova Scotia has been through hard times before, but not like this

Province has dealt with a mass shooting, military deaths

Unaffected by isolation, B.C. lighthouse keepers continue work

Lighthouse work tends to go to people who are okay with isolation

Health researcher hopes COVID-19 means new policies for Indigenous peoples

The federal government has reported at least 190 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on reserves

Halifax lab team to conduct first Canadian trials for possible COVID-19 vaccine

Lab was involved in trials that led to creation of Ebola vaccine

Amazon says will end extra $2 per hour pay and double overtime after May

Amazon’s pay incentives were initially supposed to end at the end of April

Most Read