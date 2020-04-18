VIDEO: ‘There’ll be peace in the Fraser Valley’

Steve “Elvis” Elliot performed as the King at a Langley senior care facility on Friday afternoon

Steve Elliot pops up at a lot of events around Langley dressed up as Elvis Presley – he even has a ‘66 pink Cadillac to drive him to and from his gigs.

Though COVID-19 cancelled all of his live performances for the foreseeable future, “The King” was back for a two concerts held at Avalon Gardens on Thursday and Sunridge Gardens on Friday – both senior care facilities in Murrayville.

The audiences at Avalon stayed on their balconies while the impersonator crooned from the courtyard. At Sunridge, audience members were carefully seated six-feet apart in the front garden.

Elliot told his audience that everything will pass and it’s good to get their minds off the gloomy news with some classic tunes.

The performer sang an array of familiar songs that included “Amazing Grace,” and “Peace in Valley” – both of which he encouraged hand waving and clapping.

It was part of an initiative many care homes are taking to bring entertainment to their residence who cannot leave the facility.

More on Elliot can be found at elviselitrerocks.wixsite.com.

