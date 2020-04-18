VIDEO: ‘There’ll be peace in the Fraser Valley’

Steve “Elvis” Elliot performed as the King at a Langley senior care facility on Friday afternoon

Steve Elliot pops up at a lot of events around Langley dressed up as Elvis Presley – he even has a ‘66 pink Cadillac to drive him to and from his gigs.

Though COVID-19 cancelled all of his live performances for the foreseeable future, “The King” was back for a two concerts held at Avalon Gardens on Thursday and Sunridge Gardens on Friday – both senior care facilities in Murrayville.

The audiences at Avalon stayed on their balconies while the impersonator crooned from the courtyard. At Sunridge, audience members were carefully seated six-feet apart in the front garden.

Elliot told his audience that everything will pass and it’s good to get their minds off the gloomy news with some classic tunes.

The performer sang an array of familiar songs that included “Amazing Grace,” and “Peace in Valley” – both of which he encouraged hand waving and clapping.

It was part of an initiative many care homes are taking to bring entertainment to their residence who cannot leave the facility.

More on Elliot can be found at elviselitrerocks.wixsite.com.

READ MORE: Avalon Gardens entertains residents with a courtyard serenade Sunday afternoon

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

CoronavirusLangleyLive music

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
ON COOKING: Dumpling-sized pastas make for hardy soup

Just Posted

ON COOKING: Dumpling-sized pastas make for hardy soup

Any easy and tasty recipe for those at home looking for something different to cook

VIDEO: ‘There’ll be peace in the Fraser Valley’

Steve “Elvis” Elliot performed as the King at a Langley senior care facility on Friday afternoon

Pulley system used in homemade mask making effort for charity

A 92-year-old Langley woman is selling handcrafted face covers, giving all the money to hospice

Vancouver Giants improvise to present player awards

Hockey players might not be able to play, but team accolades are being handed out Monday - on radio

Langley store contributes thousands of masks to COVID fight

Canadian Tire’s local management team delivered more than 100,000 PPEs to Langley Memorial Hospital

B.C. could see some COVID-19 restrictions eased by mid-May: Health officials

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says easing restrictions will come as hospitalizations decrease

In a pandemic, those on the front lines face unique mental health challenges

Virtual counselling, created by a firefighter, to help health-care workers, first responders and police

Canada-U.S. border restrictions extended another 30 days

Confirmation comes after U.S. President Donald Trump insinuated restrictiosn could soon be eased

B.C. human rights observers concerned by spike in family violence amid COVID-19

B.C. Human Rights Commissioner Kasari Govender says she is deeply concerned

Hidden death toll: Doctors say people dying as they avoid ERs due to COVID fears

A pandemic doesn’t stop heart attacks, strokes, serious falls and seizures, says Dr. Alan Drummond

Higher-than-normal snowpacks mean parts of B.C. at risk of flooding

Two days of intense rain in May that year caused the worst flooding seen in 70 years

Trans Mountain pipeline work proceeds with COVID-19 restrictions

25 km of pipe laid in Alberta, Burnaby tank farm expanding

B.C. records 43 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

That brings the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the province to 575

B.C. blaze that destroyed homes near Squamish doubles in size: wildfire service

Evacuation orders and alerts for the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District remain in place

Most Read