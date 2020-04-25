VIDEO: Tiffany Desrosiers inspires with array of cover tunes via Facebook Live

On Friday, April 24, Tiffany Desrosiers became the second local performer to perform a few tunes for Langley Advance Times readers – and listeners – in a weekly virtual concert installment called Friday Afternoon Tunes.

With a soulful capacity for breathing life into lyrics and melodies, Desrosiers performed several cover songs including “Never Enough” by Loren Allred and “Nella Fantasia” from The Mission soundtrack.

Desrosiers has shared the stage with David Foster, Mark Masri, Ben Harper, Jackson Browne, Bobby Kimball (Toto), Loverboy, Colin James, Jully Black, Destino, and Jarvis Church (Philosopher Kings).

She has asked anyone who enjoyed her performance and wants to help during the COVID-10 pandemic, to consider donating to https://www.lmhfoundation.com and help Langley Memorial Hospital meet its emergency needs.

Shawn Meehan from the Langley/Maple Ridge band Me and Mae will perform via the Langley Advance Times Facebook page on Friday, May 1 at 5 p.m.

