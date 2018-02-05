Supplied photo

VIDEO: World renowned piano prodigy performs in Langley

Jan Lisiecki comes to Langley Community Music School Feb. 17

Langley Community Music School is welcoming a remarkable young Canadian pianist, Jan Lisiecki, to the Rose Gellert Hall on Saturday, Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Only 22 years old, this “reluctant prodigy,” as portrayed in a CBC National News documentary, already has a decade-long career touring the globe and performing with many major international orchestras and as a soloist, from New York’s Carnegie Hall to London’s Royal Albert Hall.

With insightful interpretations, a refined technique and a natural affinity for music that belies his age, Lisiecki’s Saturday evening recital will feature some of his most beloved repertoire, including works by Frederic Chopin, Schumann and Ravel. Lisiecki is renowned for his performances of some of Chopin’s rarely heard early compositions.

“I am especially excited about having Jan come to LCMS to perform some of the repertoire that is very close to his heart,” said LCMS artistic director Elizabeth Bergmann.

“My husband Marcel and I have known Jan since he was a young student (age 11) at Mt. Royal Conservatory in Calgary. Since that time, his career has been on a stellar path and he has been performing in many of the great halls of the world.

“The programme features composers that he has explored since his youth. It is notable that Jan has dedicated much time and energy to include Schumann’s piano music in his concerts. Many of those wonderful pieces are not often heard in concert so this will be a chance to enjoy this highly personal and intimate music.”

Lisiecki has worked extensively with many of the world’s most notable orchestras, including the Cleveland Orchestra, the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra, the London Philharmonic Orchestra, the Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra and the Zurich Chamber Orchestra.

He also has several CDs to his name and has been broadcast on many national and international radio and television networks throughout Europe and North America. He is currently on a world tour that will include recitals across Europe and Asia, and subscription debuts with the Boston Symphony, Wiener Symphoniker, and Staatskapelle Dresden, among others.

Lisiecki attracts a popular following, with this upcoming Langley concert already almost sold out.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $22 for seniors, $16 for students and $10 for LCMS students. Call the box office at 604-534-2848 or visit langleymusic.com.

The Rose Gellert Hall is located at 4899 207 St.


