WATCH: Langley country star breaks more national records

Dallas Smith celebrates another #1 chart topping single with his latest song, Sleepin’ Around.

A country music star from Langley keeps climbing the proverbial ladder, and this time he’s doing it by sleepin’ around.

Dallas Smith has the most chart-topping songs from one album by a Canadian country artist, and news of this feat has the singer overjoyed.

“Thank you SO MUCH to everyone at Canadian Country Radio and to all of my fans here at home,” Smith said.

“This is never happening without the connection that we have together. I appreciate every single one of you. We’ve got some really exciting things in the works. Can’t wait to get these new songs to ya asap. We’re only a few months away I promise. Thank you Thank you Thank you!” he posted to Instagram.

“The continued support across the country is something I don’t take for granted and it will never be lost on both my family and I. I’m simply blown away by all of this.”

His newest single, Sleepin’ Around, became 40-year-old Smith’s fifth career number one and the fourth consecutive topper off his award winning album Side Effects.

The Walnut Grove resident, who has won multiple JUNO, Canadian Country Music Awards, and BC Country Music Awards is venturing into uncharted territory as his latest hit Sleepin’ Around tops both the Nielsen BDS and Mediabased Country radio charts this week.

The platinum-selling country star and 604 Records recording artist – also a husband and father of two – also broke another best. He tied Canadian country legend Shania Twain for the most number one songs by a Canadian artist in the Neilsen BDS era.

His Side Effects album features 12 tracks, including the number one singles Autograph, Side Effects, Sky Stays This Blue, and now Sleepin’ Around.

His first number one single came out in 2012, when he released Somebody Somewhere.

Last fall, Smith’s 2017 Side Effects tour ushered in crowds in the thousands, while notching 28 shows in 27 cities across the country.

In just under five weeks, Smith performed for close to 70,000 fans, including a capacity hometown show at the nearby Abbotsford entertainment centre.

The tour thrived in big moments keeping fans on their feet until the very last note was played each and every night – a nightly goal to make sure the fans were having as much fun as he and his band were having on stage.

Not much on the schedule thus far for 2018, but Smith is expecting to be busy.

On tap so far this year is the Ranchman’s Bullbustin 2018 in Calgary in July, the Big Valley Jamboree in Camrose in August, and the Boots and Heart Music Festival in Ontario , also in August.