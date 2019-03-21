WATCH: Langley teen singer a finalist in international competition

Langley’s Sean Thomas is in the running for an International Songwriting Competition award. Submitted photo

Singing comes naturally for a Langley teen who has been selected as a finalist in the International Songwriting Competition – an annual competition for aspiring and established songwriters to have their songs heard in a professional arena.

Langley’s 17-year-old Sean Thomas is home schooled, and is working towards a music production degree through online courses at the Berklee College of Music.

Thomas’ song titled Unconditional is in the running for the teen finalist category of the competition.

“I feel very grateful to be nominated,” said Thomas.

“I really appreciate the platform the International Songwriting Competition has given me.”

Thomas explained he started singing at the age of five, and was classically trained in vocals.

“I was born with perfect pitch, which makes it easy to recognize notes and learn new instruments,” he added.

The first song Thomas ever wrote was called Your Love, and it was written for his grandmother when she was diagnosed with cancer.

“I used to call her and sing it to her when she was going through treatments,” Thomas added.

Thomas said he loves to perform, and used to perform regularly on Granville Island and at special events and fundraisers.

More recently, he’s been writing and producing music.

In addition to singing, Thomas is also involved with voice acting, and has voiced characters on shows such as Beyblade Burst Evolution, Super Dinosaur, and My Little Pony’s Christmas Special: Best Gift Ever.

Thomas has also had roles in the Hallmark movies, Summer of Dreams and Wedding of Dreams, where he worked alongside actress and singer-songwriter Debbie Gibson.

Following the Hallmark movies, Thomas has worked on tracks and co-produced music with Gibson.

“Sean is amazingly open to my input but also comes to the table with his own unique take on my music. Sean’s youthful exuberance is contagious and reminds me of when I started in the business and takes me back to that pure place where it’s all about the creativity and the music,” added Gibson.

In his free time, Thomas enjoys volunteering. When he was younger, Thomas co-founded a fundraiser called Kids Can Help, which has raised more than $100,000 for the BC Children’s Hospital.

Winners of the International Songwriting Competition will be announced in April, but in the meantime, the public can vote for Sean Thomas in the People’s Voice award category here: https://songwritingcompetition.com/peoplesvoice~category-20

