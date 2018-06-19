WATCH: Uke man James Hill back home to teach and play in McBurney

This Saturday marks the kick off to the McBurney Plaza Summer Series in downtown Langley city. This weekend’s theme being a Canadian folk event. (Langley Advance files)

He got his start in Langley, now world-renowned musician James Hill is back home participating not once, but twice this Saturday in the returning McBurney Plaza Summer Series.

This free, family-oriented musical event this Saturday, June 23 is hosted in the plaza, off the one-way section of Fraser Highway, from noon to 3 p.m.

This weekend’s event will have a Canadian folk theme, said Sherryl Parsons, of Rare Affairs Event Management.

“We are incredibly excited about the calibre of entertainment that we are able to offer throughout the entire series this year,” she said.

Hill, a singer, songwriter, and instrumentalist (violin, drums, and ukulele) now lives in Nova Scotia but is back here in Langley – where he learned to play the uke with the local ensemble.

He will kick things off with a pre-show free uke workshop from 11:30 to noon, where anyone who has a ukuele can bring it to learn.

Then the afternoon will be filled with back-to-back performances by a young First Nations singer songwriter from North Vancouver, Ta’Kaiya Blaney on stage at noon, the Mad Celts and their sounds of Ireland, Scotland, Newfoundland, The Maritimes, and Australia performing at 1 p.m., and then Hill and cellist Anne Janelle are on stage at 2 p.m.

“We have some of the most talented musicians and entertainers who have performed all around the world,” Parsons said.

This year’s summer series begins Saturday, but runs through until Aug. 11, with five events on the calendar, including three day-time concerts, and two evening music celebrations.

“We’ve included a mix of family friendly events, along with two 19-plus evening events after a very successful trial of an evening event, Dueling Pianos in the Plaza, last year,” Parsons explained.

The McBurney Plaza series was started by the DLBA and Langley City in 2015.

Over the last few years, attendees have had the chance to experience circus acts, science fun, Jedi battle,s and dance lessons. They’ve hosted DIY experts, local artists, award-winning musicians, and performing artists.

This year, the events include a musical walk down memory lane, a Celtic celebration, a variety show, and a country music night.