Weekly Jazz Jam designed to give high school musicians confidence

Every Wednesday night, Porter’s Bistro in Murrayville is hosting jazz music event

Dave Quinn hopes to foster the next generation of jazz musicians.

He’s doing so by organizing a weekly jazz jam for high school music students and amateur musicians every Wednesday night Porters Bistro in Murrayville.

The jazz jam launches tomorrow night (Feb. 21) from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

A Fort Langley musician, Quinn of RazzMaJazz Entertainment hopes to provide an opportunity for musicians of all ages and abilities to play jazz alongside professional musicians.

Quinn, who has been playing jazz music professionally for more than 40 years said, “jam sessions are one of the best ways to learn how to play jazz, improve musicianship skills and perform more confidently. I’m bringing in a diverse line-up of top professional jazz musicians each week who will be able to share their knowledge, skills, wisdom and experience with up and coming jazz musicians.”

As an extra bonus, all musicians who take part in the jam can enter into a monthly contest for a $50 gift certificate from Long & McQuade,which will be matched with a $50 gift certificate to the student’s school music program.

Porter’s owner, Bill Burrmeester, who is also a jazz musician adds, “jam sessions aren’t for musicians only. We hope people will come out for music, coffee, some great home-style food and conversation.”

Porters Bistro is a fully licensed café in a heritage building located in the Murrayville area of Langley at 21611 48 Ave.

Quinn says the process will be for students to register “so we can find out more about what they know, so we can focus on their personal learning habits.”

“For example, has the student performed in a small group previously or just big band? Or do they do solo? Also age is critical for early development,” Quinn said.

Quinn said there will be a workshop page added toRazzMaJazz’s website (razzmajazz.ca) and Facebook page (facebook.com/razzmajazzfriends).

 

Jazz musician Dave Quinn is promoting a educational jam session for budding players taking place Wednesday nights at Porters Bistro in Murrayville. Troy Landreville Langley Times

