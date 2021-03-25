West Coast Fine Arts Show was held at Glass House Estate Winery in Aldergrove last September. (Aldergrove Star files)

West Coast Fine Arts Show was held at Glass House Estate Winery in Aldergrove last September. (Aldergrove Star files)

West Fine Art’s spring show pivots to virtual gallery for first time ever

Exhibition, which raises funds for hungry children, was initially going to be at Aldergrove winery

West Fine Arts Show is going ahead this April, but in a completely different capacity than it ever has before; online.

Initially set for April 9 to 11 at Glass House Estate Winery – where it was last held in September – the decision was made to hold it virtually at the end of March.

Brian Croft, president of the West Fine Arts Show, said the last few months had been spent developing COVID-19 compliant plans, which would have seen social distancing measures, sanitization, and masks.

“We have been pro-active by adjusting our show plans, moving the date and incorporating all COVID-19 restrictions and requirements,” Croft said. “We fully support the restrictions of our provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and embrace her now-famous call – ‘Be kind, Be calm, Be safe’.”

Ultimately, with the arrival of new virus variants, rising case rates, and talk of a third wave, Croft said he was not surprised that restrictions were not lifted.

“We disliked the idea that we might have to cancel, and so some time ago we decided to develop a contingency plan that would pivot our show into an online format,” Croft explained.

READ MORE: Art in the time of COVID: how a Langley exhibition managed it

The show has been previously held at wineries and school gymnasiums, but never online.

One upside that the organizer is feeling positive about is that people will have more time to peruse the art offerings as the show now runs for April 9 to 30.

“Glass House could safely fit 18 artists, so the positive with this is that I got to reach out to more artists who have been involved with us before,” Croft noted. “We added about about 10 more to the show and there still might be a few more coming yet.”

Visitors enter the show at www.westart.ca and many navigate at their own pace throughout the online show space.

All 28 artists are listed on the main menu and clicking on a name transports visitors to a mini-gallery all about the artists and their work.

From the artists’ mini-gallery, it will be possible to email or phone them or visit the artist’s website to make inquiries or purchases.

“Being an online show, our hours are 24 hours a day, however, we ask that direct contact with artists by phone be be during the hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily,” Croft added.

He did celebrate the fact that more time may give more exposure as the show doesn’t often get enough time to generate traction on social media.

One thing remaining the same about West Fine Art Show is the charitable motivation.

“This will be our fourth year partnered with the Langley School District Foundation,” Croft explained. “During our show, artists will donate 25 per cent of their sales at the show, to this foundation; this means, when you purchase art, you are also helping in this important work.”

The foundation was established to provide and facilitate programs such as the food for thought campaign and Starfish Backpack program, which aim to feed hungry students from low income families in the community.

This will be the fourth spring edition of the show and most of the art up for sale will be interpretations of western Canadian life.

There will be a few art pieces by Croft, Rosemary Wallace, and other local artists up for grabs as a draw prizes. People can enter to win by donating to the foundation.

“It’s lots of work adapting it for online,” Croft said. “But at the end of the day, it’s all about connecting people with art.”

Have a story tip? Email: newsroom@aldergrovestar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AldergroveArtart exhibitLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PHOTOS: John Cena films jump scene in Cloverdale for new series Peacemaker

Just Posted

President of the West Coast Fine Arts Show Brian Croft at the last exhibition in September. (Aldergrove Star files)
West Fine Art’s spring show pivots to virtual gallery for first time ever

Exhibition, which raises funds for hungry children, was initially going to be at Aldergrove winery

Fraser Valley Real Estate Board president Chris Shields
Langley realtors helping fill empty pantries

Fraser Valley Real Estate Board makes a $5,400 donation to a local food bank

Maple Ridge Fire Department along with BC Ambulance and police responded to a call of a canoeist in the Fraser River midday Thursday, March 25, 2021. (Ronan O’Doherty/Black Press Media)
Maple Ridge and Langley emergency crews called for canoeist in Fraser River

Person in frigid river helped to shore by jet boat

Langley Cheer Athletics Gym Coach Axel Obame put athletes through their paces online in April of 2020. Practices are now allowed in person, but competitions are still virtual. (Sam Farrell/special to Langley Advance Times)
A change of direction for a Langley cheer fundraising committee

Langley Cheer and Athletics fundraising committee pivots to help outside groups

Aldergrove resident Robert Dyson received his COVID-19 immunization Tuesday, March 23 at Fraser Health’s immunization clinic in Langley. (Steve Ray/Fraser Health/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Getting the needle nothing to worry about, say Aldergrove seniors

Great-grandparents in their 80s get the jab as COVID-19 immunizations ramp up in B.C.

A bald eagle, rehabilitated at the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre in Errington, has been released into the wild. (NIWRA screen cap)
VIDEO: Rehabilitated B.C. bald eagle released into the wild

Annual North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre event in Errington held virtually due to COVID-19

Statue of Lady Justice outside B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey shooter who fired 8 bullets into another man gets 9 years in jail

Michael Branden Anderson fired eight bullets into Julian Page on a Surrey residential street, but was acquitted of attempted murder

Alexis Coughlan of Abbotsford is questioning why the paramedics took so long and why the firefighters from down the street were not dispatched when her two-year-old son Milo was having a seizure. (Submitted photo)
With a firehall down the street, B.C. mom questions response time for son’s seizure

Alexis Coughlan wonders why firefighters just down the street weren’t called before paramedics

People wait in line at a COVID-19 testing facility in Burnaby, B.C., on Thursday, August 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s rising COVID-19 infection rate hits 800 for Thursday

191 more positive tests for coronavirus variants of concern

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. company, Inno Lifecare, is manufacturing the first N95 respirators approved for sale by Health Canada in its Tri-City facility. It made a million in its first week of production. (Provided)
B.C. company 1st in Canada authorized to sell N95 masks made in-house

After a million masks made in its 1st week of production, the company’s eyes are set on a contract with the B.C. government

Chilliwack Free Reformed Church on Yale Road (seen on Dec. 1, 2020), along with Free Grace Baptist Church, held in-person services despite the Nov. 19 public health order banning indoor gatherings. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. allows indoor religious services from March 28-May 13

Temporary easing with Easter, Passover, Ramadan coming up

Medical personnel wear protective gear to wheel a patient into St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
COVID patients hospitalized with variants of concern more likely to end up in ICU

Among patients with variants of concern, 30 per cent of people end up in the ICU

Rose Sawka, 91, reaches out to her son Terry Sawka, on a daily visit through the window at Acropolis Manor in Prince Rupert, Jan. 30, 2021. (K-J Millar/The Northern View)
COVID-19: Friends, family allowed to visit B.C. senior homes April 1

Communal dining, outings also allowed with precautions

Most Read