Wine and secrets spilled in Vagabond Players’ winter comedy

Accusations, mistaken identities and romances run wild in Vagabond Players’ Lower Mainland premiere of a laugh-out-loud farce.

Drinking Habits, directed by Richard Wiens, runs Feb. 1 to 25 at The Bernie Legge Theatre in Queen’s Park, New Westminster.

The comedy tells the story of two nuns at the Sisters of Perpetual Sewing Convent who have been secretly making wine to keep their convent open.

Everything starts to go wrong when two snooping reporters, Paul and Sally, show up and go undercover in the convent as a nun and priest. Paul and Sally’s presence, combined with the addition of a new nun, spurs paranoia throughout the convent that spies have been sent from Rome to shut them down.

Nicola Watson and Jennifer Kennedy star as Sister Philomena and Sister Augusta, the two high-spirited and enterprising nuns, and Christopher Brown and Kylee Bush play Paul and Sally, the reporters who are ready to do whatever it takes to get a good story.

Halia Hirniak takes the role of the teetotaling Mother Superior who particularly detests wine, and John Cousins is the patient and more understanding Father Chenille.

The cast is rounded out by Alex Ross as George, the caretaker-gardener and Rebecca Weakes as Sister Mary Catherine, the meek and timid novice nun who has come to the convent to finish her training.

Performances will run Thursday to Saturday at 8 p.m. with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $17, or $15 for seniors and youth. Previews on Feb. 1 and 2 are $12. Purchase online at www.vagabondplayers.ca/tickets or call 604-521-0412.